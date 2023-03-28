LogiMAT 2023: SWAN Demonstrates User-Centric SAP Solutions for Digital Intralogistics

SAP logistics project house presents innovative product portfolio at world’s largest logistics trade fair

Augsburg, March 27, 2023 – SWAN GmbH presents itself and its intralogistics solutions based on the SAP EWM and SAP TM modules as innovative, automated, and user-centric at LogiMAT 2023. As a project house for SAP logistics, the company focuses on the topic of „usability,“ with the innovative core product, SWAN 3D Logistics Cockpit, taking center stage. Additionally, SWAN provides insights into the future corporate strategy and showcases successfully implemented projects at international companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, fashion, and food industries, including Brose, BASF, Triumph, and Apetito. SWAN can be found in hall 8 at booth D47.

At this year’s trade fair, SWAN showcases its extensive expertise in the realm of manual and automated logistics solutions. Alongside SAPUI5 (SAP User Interface 5)-based solutions that strongly emphasize usability and performance, such as the 3D Logistics Cockpit, SWAN offers a range of other automation solutions for intralogistics. These comprise cutting-edge add-ons in the fields of material flow, direct coupling, IoT connectivity, as well as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). Additionally, SWAN’s services span control of automated systems, development of technical interfaces for linking SAP and non-SAP systems, and ongoing consulting and support throughout the entire solution life cycle.

SWAN has already demonstrated its in-depth technological and industry-specific expertise in implementing customized, efficient, and modular SAP logistics solutions for numerous major international clients. The company showcases the success of its SWAN project methodology through various project examples.

Improved Usability: SWAN 3D Logistics Cockpit and SAPUI5

At LogiMAT 2023, SWAN will showcase their innovative core products, including the SWAN 3D Logistics Cockpit, which stands out for its exceptional user-friendliness. The solution leverages data from SAP EWM to generate an interactive 3D virtual map of the warehouse. This „digital twin“ provides real-time information on inventory levels, warehouse structures, and stock movements, all presented visually and in a clear manner. The 3D interface, based on SAPUI5, resembles reality and is easy to use intuitively. The Fiori application can be integrated into any SAP system and can be retrofitted into existing installations with ease. Additionally, it can be accessed on mobile devices.

High-performance transport processing with SAP TM

SWAN is expanding its business area for SAP Transportation Management (TM) to offer companies bundled solutions for high-performance transport processing with SAP TM in combination with SAP EWM. With data-driven TM becoming increasingly important due to supply bottlenecks and increased transparency requirements, SWAN is focused on providing direct integration of transport management into the SAP landscape. This allows for planning and execution of goods flows and transport types directly in the system. The channelization of all SAP processes results in greater efficiency, transparency, and a reduction in costs along the entire supply chain.

Visitors to the SWAN stand at LogiMAT will have the opportunity to learn more about the company’s future strategic direction. According to Managing Director Alexander Bernhard, „In 2023, we plan to further refine our product portfolio to better meet the changing needs and requirements of future logistics digitization projects.“

As a modern company, SWAN GmbH stands for digital transformation in SAP logistics. At its offices in Augsburg, Dortmund, Giebelstadt, Graz, Nuremberg, Walldorf and Weiden in der Oberpfalz SWAN experts implement manual and automated logistics solutions based on the SAP modules SAP EWM and SAP TM. Its focus is on innovative SAP logistics solutions, control of automated systems, technical interfaces as well as service and support. In addition, SWAN offers numerous add-ons for material flow, direct coupling, IoT connections, Real-Time Location System (RTLS), and SAPUI5 usability for all workstations. The customer base includes companies from the SME sector as well as multinational groups.

Successful implementation of projects in the fields of food & beverage, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, retail, high technology, and electronics are proof of SWAN’s expertise, both in the environment of highly automated distribution warehouses and in production integration and transport scheduling.

Established 10 years ago, SWAN offers its more than 140 employees an uncomplicated and flexible working environment and encourages self-responsible working according to the agile „New-Way-of-Working“ philosophy. SWAN is characterized by openness, flat hierarchies, team spirit, and innovative drive. Short decision paths, flexible work organization, and a well-balanced amount of personal responsibility, combined with both open communication and creative collaboration are the key elements of SWAN“s success.

