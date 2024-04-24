inray launches new cloud platform for production

Cloud platform manubes is now live – Free trial access available

The company inray Industriesoftware GmbH is happy to announce the official launch of its new product „manubes“.

manubes, an innovative cloud platform for production, is available starting today.

Interested parties are offered the opportunity to get access to their free personal test environment through manubes.com and discover the full functionality of the manubes platform.

About manubes:

manubes is the result of years of careful development and is specifically tailored to the needs of industrial manufacturers. manubes aims to provide manufacturing companies with an easy-to-use, secure and scalable platform for digital production management.

With manubes, production data can be centralized, structured and visualized in real-time. Interactive visualizations and easy-to-create workflows allow companies to manage and automate various production processes directly from the cloud.

Furthermore, manubes users benefit from all the advantages of modern cloud computing: manubes is accessible via web browser from anywhere and builds on a high-performance and secure cloud infrastructure that requires no maintenance on the part of the user.

„We are excited to see how manubes will shape industrial production in the future“, says Sören Rose, CEO at inray. „With manubes, we are enabling companies to monitor their production 24/7, increase efficiency through digitalization and process automation, and be able to react immediately to any events on the production floor.“

inray has been supporting industrial customers with powerful software solutions, training and project implementation for almost 30 years. Products by inray are used worldwide and in a wide variety of sectors.

inray is a leading provider of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the optimization of industrial operations and processes. The company offers innovative products and services for process optimization and data acquisition as well as automation system integration. With a focus on reliability, efficiency and future-proofing, inray helps its customers to optimize their production processes and gain competitive advantages.

Contact

inray Industriesoftware GmbH

Sören Rose

Holstenstraße 40

25560 Schenefeld

Phone: +49 4892-89008-0

Fax: +49 4892-89008-0

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.inray.de/en/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.