Spigraph acquired Service Business contracts of Kodak Alaris in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

HOUTEN – Spigraph, one of the leading providers of document capture and information management solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kodak Alaris’ Service Business contracts in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. Spigraph is appointed as the Kodak Alaris Authorized Service Provider (ASP) in these countries and has been certified by Kodak Alaris.

Spigraph has an existing service structure, resources and network in these countries, as well as more than 20 years of experience in providing a high level of service for hardware and software related to document capture and information management.

The fact that current Kodak Alaris Service staff will transfer to Spigraph offers assurance that continuity and a high level of service will be sustained. During the transition period, the Kodak Alaris Technical Services team will provide comprehensive support, and Spigraph will continuously updated and trained on all new Kodak Alaris solutions and service features.

“With the acquisition of Kodak Alaris” Service contracts we are one step closer to establishing and expanding our position as No. 1 service provider in the information management market in the Benelux and Spain,” says Peter de Boer, Chief Executive Officer from Spigraph. “By combining our synergies, we can offer greater value to our reseller channel by providing solutions that meet market needs and support digital transformation.”

“With our enlarged service team, we are very excited to deliver the best service for Kodak Alaris scanner hardware and software. Our engineers are certified and well trained”, says Cees Wieting, Senior Vice President Operations of Spigraph. “We are proud to be approved as the Kodak Alaris Authorised Service Provider in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. As a value-add distributor, we will continue to provide the best service for all our brands.”

Spigraph remains the value added distributor for hardware, software and services in the field of document capture and information management.

Effective March 1st, Spigraph will look after all Kodak Alaris Service Business contracts.

About Spigraph

Spigraph is one of the leading providers of information management and processing solutions. In addition to its portfolio of document scanners from the world”s leading manufacturers, Spigraph supports its customers in automating business processes and generating operational efficiencies through digital transformation. As a value-added-distributor, Spigraph offers a full range of services, from consulting and implementation services to scanner maintenance and support.

