SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster now available

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control system by Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. The retrofitted convertible module enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving by One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – June 16, 2020

The company, Mods4cars, has launched its smart convertible top solution for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster (R190). The retrofitted SmartTOP module allows, among other things, the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving by One-Touch. A brief tap on the interior button is all that is needed and the convertible top movement is carried out automatically.

In addition, the SmartTOP module enables the operation of the convertible top from a distance using the original vehicle key. By pressing a key combination on the remote control the top opens or closes automatically. “The SmartTOP customer can already open his convertible top while moving towards his vehicle”, explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. There is no need to change the vehicle key for this function.

The latest development by Mods4cars has further additional functions. For example, the windows can be opened and closed separately via remote control. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the current running movement of the convertible top. If necessary, the module can be completely deactivated.

All functions of the SmartTOP convertible top module can be programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module enables connection to the home PC/MAC. This way software updates can also be installed, which Mods4cars makes available free of charge.

A specially developed plug-and-play adapter, included in delivery, makes installation child’s play. The connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP is made by simply plugging them together. As no wires are cut, the convertible top module can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.

The company Mods4cars has been producing SmartTOP convertible top controls for all current roadster and convertible models since 2001. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is available for 299.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/nlE4X6o-tWw

For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail: tornow@mods4cars.com

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.