Qfour.ai and CanopyLAB announce a partnership to

launch a high-quality coaching platform

Würzburg , Germany , Thursday, June 23st, 2022 – German coaching company Qfour.ai and Danish edtech company CanopyLAB entered into a commercial agreement and a non-profit partnership to advance Global Business Skills and well-being through online coaching.

Qfour.ai is a company that strongly believes in the power of coaching and upskilling employees to set businesses up for success. At CanopyLAB, we believe that education is one of the most important tools we have available to ensure people reach their full potential, which doesn“t stop at school. Human beings never stop learning and providing the best possible coaching you can find to your team to ensure that they develop new skills and increase their productivity can be incredibly beneficial to your business in the long term.

According to CanopyLAB“s CEO

Sahra-Josephine Hjorth:

„This is a wonderful opportunity to ensure that Qfour.ai“s unique approach to coaching is available to a global audience from all walks of life through our free AI-powered platform StudentLAB. We are thrilled to see them join the many NGOs who are already sharing their work through our platform and can“t wait to conquer the coaching market together.“

In fact, research by Sitel Group from 2019 found that „more than one-third of employees (37 percent) said they would leave their current job/employer if they were not offered training to learn new skills.“ This was confirmed by the social network LinkedIn. They found that 94% of employees said they would remain at a company if it was committed to helping them learn. The Great Resignation has touched pretty much every industry, and with more than 200 coaches worldwide, Qfour.ai wants to help you avoid that and not only retain talent but help them grow as professionals and reach new heights in their careers.

Ralf Schreiber

CEO and Founder of Qfour.ai

„For us at Qfour.ai this is an important next step towards realizing our vision “ Giving our customers a home base where lifelong learning paths can be created and lived.We are excited for this opportunity to combine AI with a human-balanced approach. and look forward to continuing development and adding new tech features which will enhance our training and coaching approach for the all important topic of future skills.

About Qfour.ai

Qfour.ai is a platform focused on the next generation of coaching and learning. True blended learning incorporates trainer-led courses and self-paced content. Our AI-based technology, passionate team of pedagogical experts, and machine learning specialists help you assess and develop your personal style of learning No matter what our learners are doing, whether it be cycling, working, sleeping, or traveling, our machine-based learning provides the perfect content for your lifestyle and learning type to reach your goals. Soft skills are one of the most underrated skillsets in the realm of professional development. We address the growing need for structure and cohesion between the digital and analog worlds. As education and work move from offline to online ventures, we provide e-learning consulting and training solutions in B2C as well as B2B sectors.

About CanopyLAB

CanopyLAB is an EdTech company founded in Copenhagen. It introduces new engaging and collaborative learning methods to meet the 21st-century skills gap. In 2019 CanopyLAB released AICATO – the world“s first AI Course Authoring Tool which automates the course creation process. Based on one platform, CanopyLAB offers both white label solutions for educational institutions and organizations and a free, global learning solution for leading NGOs focusing on Climate Action & Sustainability, the SDGs, Health, Sexual & Reproductive Rights, Entrepreneurship, and Democracy. Qfour.ai

Contact

qfour.ai

Ralf Schreiber

Hauptstr 34

97799 Zeitlofs

Phone: 09746/5239901

E-Mail: info@qfour.ai

Url: http://www.qfour.ai

