New Entertainer for Ford Transit: XZENT Car Radio X-F285

Optimal multimedia upgrade for Ford Transit motorhomes, camper vans and commercial vehicles: the X-F285 offers Apple CarPlay, DAB+ and sat nav on large 9″/22.9 cm touchscreen.

The Ford Transit is more popular than ever as a motorhome. On cue at the start of the new holiday season XZENT has therefore brought out a new touchscreen car radio: the X-F285 tailor-made for the Ford Transit Generation 7, as of model year 2019.

Integration of the X-F285 in the dashboard is perfect, both technically and visually. The fit of the unit and the button illumination in ice blue or white are optimally matched to the vehicle interior. The X-F285 provides direct support for the steering wheel remote control, button connection being achieved via the CAN/SWC interface, included in the kit.

The X-F285 is a media receiver with top features like Apple CarPlay, AndroidLink, DAB+ twin tuner, FM car radio, Bluetooth hands-free calling and music streaming, Made for iPod/iPhone, two USB ports for audio and video playback, 4 x 40 watts amplifier and HDMI input. The large capacitive 9″/22.9 cm touchscreen of real glass is easy to use and impresses with a high brightness, clarity and natural color rendering.

The X-F285 multimedia system has a DAB+ twin tuner providing top quality relaxed mobile digital radio reception. The sensitive DAB+ module scores with its ease of use and wide range of functions. Features include DAB-DAB Service Following, DLS text, MOT Slideshow as well as background scan, which always keeps the dynamic station list up-to-date.

A USB interface allows iPhones to be connected to the X-F285 Ford infotainer – the XZENT then supports Apple CarPlay. Whether you want to navigate, telephone, receive and send messages, or to listen to music, all function can be easily controlled via Siri or the display of the media center. The preinstalled AndroidLink app enables mirroring of screen content of Android smartphones on the infotainer display, and direct control of the mirrored apps from the touchscreen of the X-F285.

The X-F285 has two camera inputs (CVBS) with a switched power supply, and automatic maneuvering / changeover function activated when the reverse gear is engaged. For better estimation of distances, guidelines can be displayed. You can also manually invoke the reversing camera function by tapping on the CAM soft key button on the front panel – particularly practical for motorhome use.

With separately available navigation packages, X-MAP27MH1 (1 year of free map updates) or X-MAP27MH3 (3 years of updates) the multimedia system can easily be upgraded to an in-dash sat nav for motorhomes. The package includes maps for 47 EU countries, 6.5 million Premium points of interest and a camping POI database with details of approx. 20,000 stopover and camping sites. By selecting a vehicle profile and entering vehicle-specific data (length, width, height, and weight and trailer) it is possible to plan the best motorhome routes. The X-F285 has DAB-TPEG for displaying traffic events faster and more accurately.

XZENT is a young brand that is focused exclusively on the „In-car Navigation and Multimedia“ sector. XZENT is the specialist for multimedia and navigation systems. As regards build quality and the range of features XZENT moni- and naviceivers are second to none and, with their sensational price/performance, are convincing right down the line.

XZENT products are now firmly established in the market – this is also demonstrated by the many awards and impressive test reports appearing in the trade press in recent years for XZENT devices.

XZENT products are distributed worldwide exclusively through the extensive ACR AG dealer network, Europe’s largest car media specialists. Among the ACR dealers you will also find a large range of accessories for XZENT systems: rear-view cameras, DAB+ and DVB-T tuners, and monitors as well as speakers and amplifiers.

