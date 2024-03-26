inray expands global OPC Router presence

inray expands global OPC Router distribution network by partnering with Sarla Technologies Middle East LLC

inray is pleased to announce that Sarla Technologies Middle East LLC has become a new Preferred Distributor for the global OPC Router distribution network.

Sarla Technologies Middle East LLC is a branch of the company Sarla Technologies in the Middle East. Therefore, inray is able to expand on its partnership with Sarla Technologies who, as Sarla Advantech Pvt. Ltd., have successfully acted as Preferred OPC Router Distributor in India for years.

The OPC Router is a high-performance software solution for the realization of industry 4.0 projects. As an industrial middleware, the OPC Router enables intelligent data exchange between different systems, including but not limited to OPC Servers, MES and ERP systems, databases and cloud platforms. By integrating the OPC Router, companies are able to optimize production processes, simplify their data transfers and improve efficiency.

Mike Elsen, CEO of inray, is looking forward to the increased collaboration between inray and Sarla: „We have been successfully working together with Sarla Technologies for years and look forward to expanding this partnership to include countries in the Middle East. Together with our distributors, we are constantly working towards increasing the global presence of the OPC Router and supporting customers with optimizing their processes and achieving competitive advantages.“

About Sarla Technologies Middle East LLC:

Sarla Technologies is a new branch of the company Sarla Technologies, located in Dubai. Sarla Technologies supports companies in a wide range of industries with established solutions for data acquisition and integration, monitoring and reporting. With five global locations, Sarla is known as an experienced provider and integrator of specialized software solutions for customers all over the world.

inray is a leading provider of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the optimization of industrial operations and processes. The company offers innovative products and services for process optimization and data acquisition as well as automation system integration. With a focus on reliability, efficiency and future-proofing, inray helps its customers to optimize their production processes and gain competitive advantages.

Contact

inray Industriesoftware GmbH

Sören Rose

Holstenstraße 40

25560 Schenefeld

Phone: +49 4892-89008-0

Fax: +49 4892-89008-0

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.inray.de/en/

