Highest court in China renders final judgement

Asahi Kasei maintains patent for battery separators

Düsseldorf, 10 January 2023 – The Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei has been successful in winning various litigation disputes relating to patents for lithium-ion battery separators. On November 2, 2022, The Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China rendered the final judgement to maintain Asahi Kasei“s patent for battery separators in China.

The recent judgement was preceded by four years of litigation disputes related to patents for lithium-ion battery separators in Asia. In August 2018, Asahi Kasei filed a patent infringement lawsuit with Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court against Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic Co., Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as joint defendants, based on the patent owned by Asahi Kasei, aiming at prohibiting Xu Ran Electronic and Others from selling their „single-layer W-scope“ battery separators in China and compensation for damages (a total of 1 million yuan). In December 2020, the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China rendered a final decision which fully accepted Asahi Kasei’s claim of patent infringement and ordered to stop selling the above products and to pay compensation for damages.

In response to the court“s decision, Shenzhen Xu Ran Electronic Co., Ltd. requested the invalidation of Asahi Kasei“s patent. The China National Intellectual Property Administration made a decision to maintain the patent, and in response, the other party filed an appeal with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court of the People’s Republic of China. However, a judgement to maintain the Patent was rendered on September 28, 2021. The other party further filed an appeal with the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China, however, this time the final judgment was rendered as above. Asahi Kasei will pay close attention to issues concerning intellectual property rights, and if deemed necessary, take specific measures proactively against any infringement.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Media Inquiries

ATTN: Sebastian Schmidt

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

AKEU-Info@asahi-kasei.eu

http://www.asahi-kasei.eu

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 18.9 billion euros (2,461 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail: Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei