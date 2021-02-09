Contentserv Again Recognized in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions

February 9, 2021 – Contentserv, the global product experience platform provider, announced today that Gartner, the world”s leading research and advisory company, has this year newly positioned Contentserv in the “Challengers” quadrant in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions.

“We are thrilled that Gartner has once again recognized Contentserv. We believe our position this year as a Challenger has shown our commitment to not only the market but our customers,” said Florian Zink, CEO of Contentserv. “We not only focus on product innovation for an optimal, personalized customer experience but also provide a highly standardized and easily scalable solution for quick onboarding and rapid time-to-value for our customers. All of this plays into our goal to transform into a truly customer-centric organization.”

Gartner states, “The MDM market continues to evolve and thrive as organizations seek to benefit from the business agility afforded by mastering their most critical data, particularly in times of change.”

Customer experience will remain a key focus for Contentserv over the coming years. The company will continue to invest and strengthen its offering, to enable the delivery of greater capabilities to more companies.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions Simon Walker January 27, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner”s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM) and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers” expectations.

