adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Mono Mist on Foot Look

Kanye West and adidas ever-popular YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 is set to begin a new chapter this summer with the release of the “Mono Pack,” and ahead of the pack’s arrival we’ve been given an on-foot look at the “Mono Mist” colorway. Though it may supply an earthy palette consistent with several other adidas YEEZY releases, the “Mono Mist” differentiates itself from its predecessors with an entirely new upper.



This new upper discards the Primeknit used on prior iterations, opting instead for a finely-woven mesh that surrounds an intricate exoskeleton. The forefoot takes on a medium brown shade while the heel opts for a more carmel-like brown tone, and the entire assemblage is accented by a more purplish-brown hue on the post-dyed monofilament side stripe.

Another notable difference arrives via the eyelets. Prior models in the YEEZY BOOST 350 line kept eyelets as minimal as possible, opting for simple holes in the upper. The “Mono Mist,” however, offers two rows of reinforced eyelets on each side for extra texture. Sand-colored detailing on the collar, heel tab and laces work with the tan BOOST-filled midsole to round off the look.

At the time of writing, a release date for the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Mono Mist” has yet to be announced. However, it’ll likely arrive in the forthcoming spring or summer months.

