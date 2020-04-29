QCT “QxStack with Cloud Native Platform” Accelerates Cloud-native Transformation

Validation with Red Hat OpenShift helps deliver higher-quality service and performance to enable next generation 5G applications

San Jose (USA)/Dusseldorf – April 29, 2020 – Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, shares its latest addition to its 5G ecosystem, “QxStack with Cloud Native Platform”. This hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) architecture supports virtual machine (VM) and container coexistence to enable resource sharing, and is built on Red Hat OpenShift , the industry”s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, with Intel Enhanced Platform Awareness (EPA) technology, to achieve ideal CAPEX and OPEX.

Over the years, QCT has taken initiative in the open source community to lead cloud native development and to integrate its hardware infrastructure with its 5G ecosystem. Starting from their VM based Next Generation Central Office (NGCO) on Red Hat OpenStack Platform, QCT integrated, validated, and optimized various network function elements of 5G core networks to upgrade the NGCO to a container-based 5G Data Center (5GDC) solution. By supporting both fully-supported, enterprise-grade OpenShift and DIY Kubernetes platforms, QxStack with Cloud Native Platform enables customers with advanced integration and optimization to provide an enhanced level of service assurance, ensuring that their customers take a leading position in the 5G era.

“QCT QxStack solutions are the result of years of hard work with our partner ecosystem,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “By collaborating with partners like Red Hat, we”re able to provide workload-optimized cloud solutions that are ready to support a variety of 5G applications that are powered by our QCT server, storage, and networking systems.”

To accelerate future cloud-native transformations that are service delivery-ready at minimized expenses and address network transformation from 4G LTE to 5G, QCT also features enhanced data-plane networking, resource isolation, and hardware discovery leveraging Kubernetes. With the QxStack with Cloud Native Platform, which is purposely designed for diverse cloud native 5G applications, QCT is accelerating service implementation so that businesses can reach the high reliability and low latency required by these demanding and complex cloud native 5G applications (i.e. facial recognition, ad insertion, cloud gaming and Enterprise 5G).

For more information on QCT QxStack with Cloud Native Platform, please visit: https://go.qct.io/solutions/enterprise-private-cloud/qxstack-with-cloud-native-platform/

