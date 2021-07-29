Performance and reliability for your Truck with TippOil

Quality engineered in Germany

TIPP OIL Manufacturer Ltd. has made it its business to act in an environmentally friendly manner, to take climate-conscious responsibility and still deliver excellent quality. Tippoil products are manufactured exclusively in Germany in our factory, true to the strict guidelines of Germany.

The need for Tippoil and, above all, demanding and high-performance lubricants has increased noticeably, so that we were able to get started again in normal operation motivated and with joy after the summer break. Lubricants have never been as demanding as they are today. The latest technologies, sustainability and extended change intervals that provide the engines with ever higher performance.

Reduce your fleet costs. Tipoil meets the high performance requirements of automobile manufacturers with an extensive range of products that meet internationally valid specifications and original manufacturer approvals. TIPP OIL offers you fuel-saving oils for trucks, buses and all other commercial vehicles. TIPP OIL has developed special fuel economy engine oils, gear oils and axle oils for the commercial vehicle industry, which are unique on the lubricant market. With TIPP OIL Fuel Economy lubricants you increase the efficiency of your fleet, increase your performance and secure competitive advantages.

A small product insight into our truck lubricant range Ultra Low 5W-30 is a synthetic fuel economy longlife engine oil for turbodiesel commercial vehicle engines. Uni Performance 5W-30 is based on excellent base oils and additives and is a synthetic, fuel-saving “Low SAPS” truck engine oil.

Mineral Super 40 is a mineral monograde motor oil for car engines with and without turbocharging.Super Truck Turbo 50 is a high-pressure engine oil, high-alloyed with synthetic additives, suitable for gasoline and diesel engines, also with turbocharging.Super Truck 60 is a mineral monograde -Motor oil for passenger car gasoline and diesel engines with and without turbocharging and commercial vehicle engines. Super Truck 50 is a high-pressure engine oil, high-alloyed with synthetic additives, suitable for truck diesel engines, also with turbocharging.

It will soon be cooler again – our Carcare products such as Tipp Oil AC Booster is a concentrated coolant to protect vehicle cooling systems. It offers maximum protection against frost in winter and overheating in summer. It does not contain any nitrites, aumines or phosphates. Tip OilAC Turbo is a concentrated coolant for protecting vehicle cooling systems. It offers maximum protection against frost in winter and overheating in summer. It does not contain any nitrite, aumine or phosphate. Tip Oil AC Star is a concentrated coolant for the protection of vehicle cooling systems. It offers maximum protection against frost in winter and overheating in summer. It does not contain any nitrites, aumines or phosphates. Tip Oil AC Energy is a concentrated coolant for protecting vehicle cooling systems. It offers maximum protection against frost in winter and overheating in summer. It does not contain any nitrites, aumines or phosphates.

Manufacturer of the brand Tipp Oil Made in Germany PKW-. Truck engine oils, universal oils for agriculture and construction machinery, two-wheeler engine oils, two-stroke engine oils, gear oils, etc. Our company Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. is active in the manufacture and trading of lubricants and raw materials. TIPP Oil is an independent brand with extensive know-how and an assortment that offers the optimal oil especially for every area of application. Our products are “Made in Germany” and are manufactured by qualified and experienced employees in compliance with recognized and regularly checked quality standards. We have an extensive range of high-performance lubricants and related products of the latest generation. We offer an optimally tailored product for your needs. Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. your partner for quality and service. Tipp Oil serves national and international trading partners and users from various industry segments with its wide range of lubricants. When it comes to lubricants, your expectations should always be high. Tipp Oil is the independent brand in the German lubricant trade. Our various lubricant products guarantee precision and reliability. And that for automotive and industrial uses. Trust is the basis of every business relationship. If you choose Tipp Oil, you are guaranteed to have the right partner at your side.

Contact

TIPP OIL Manufacturer Ltd. Co. KG

Sebastian Maier

Am Langen Kamp 2

59192 Bergkamen

Phone: +49 178 1122331

E-Mail: contact@tippoil.com

Url: http://www.tippoil.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.