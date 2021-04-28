New: vascular professional – The digital journal for innovative therapies in phlebology

International English-language eMagazine vascular professional for phlebologists online as of today – Simply register at www.vascular-professional.com and test the first issue for free

Bad Homburg, 28th April 2021: For all phlebologists and vascular surgeons, there is now a brand-new international journal covering all aspects of modern and innovative therapeutic approaches in phlebology. vascular professional is an English-language journal that not only reflects the spirit of the times with its content, but also reflects this as a pure eMagazine in its digital appearance.

The vision of vascular professional is to further establish innovative and trendsetting minimally invasive therapies in phlebology and to make them even more accessible. One of the main targets of the journal is to stimulate and enrich the scientific discourse as well as the exchange of experience in research and practice. Reputable experts deal objectively and critically with the latest findings in the field. Those who do not want to miss anything can register on the website www.vascular-professional.com to receive the first issue once for free.

In addition to an exclusive review of the 35th Várady Workshop in Vienna in November 2021, the original articles in the current issue deal with two surveys: An exciting comparison between the classic 1-ring laser fiber and the young 2-ring technology, as well as a comparison of the latest long-term results of radiofrequency and laser therapy for venous insufficiency. Also, of interest to all users of modern therapy methods is the guest contribution dealing with the latest developments in the integrated care structure of the German healthcare system. For those interested in research, the magazine also provides references to recent study results for the field of phlebology.

vascular professional is a new professional journal in English for phlebologists, launched in 2021 and published for the first time in April 2021. The journal is published regularly online as an eMagazine. There is an option to order printed copies if required.

The aim is to promote and enrich scientific discussion and the exchange of experience in research and practice. This follows the vision of further establishing the particularly gentle minimally invasive treatment methods in medicine and making them accessible to broad circles.

In this way, the journal aims to make a profound contribution to the promotion of innovative and future-oriented treatment methods. For more information, please visit: www.vascular-professional.com

Bildquelle: © vascular professional