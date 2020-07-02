More clearly, more functional, more detailed: network specialist tde´s new online shop

tde redesigns its web shop: Better filter, industry-wide unique integration of fibre-optic configurators with visualisation, customised shopping baskets

Dortmund/Germany, July 2nd 2020. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has redesigned and further improved its B-to-B shop. Thanks to the revised filter, customers can now search for quality network components for high-availability applications even more easily at https://shop.tde.de/en/. To this end, the network specialist has simplified the menu navigation of the shop with its minimalist design and made the filter option more functional. Another new feature is the industry-wide unique integration of the intuitively operated fibre optic cable and splice box configurators with product visualisation into the web shop. This allows the creation of all kinds of feasible and error-free customer-specific configurations. To further optimise processes for customers, tde plans to connect its shop to its merchandise management system via the SAP interface. In its web shop the network expert guarantees secure online shopping through certification by Trusted Shops.

tde has fundamentally revised its web shop and optimised it for fast access. To make it even easier for customers to find suitable products in the future, the network expert has improved the filter in particular: at https://shop.tde.de/en/, users can access the central filter options “Systems” and “Categories” directly via the product menu with the structure of the product areas. Depending on the product, further filter criteria such as price, cable type, pinout, performance, fibre type and number, connector type, adapter colour and distributor type can be selected using the drop-down menu on the left. tde arranged the respective article pages more clearly and the stored image material more valuable. The network expert has reduced the overall appearance of the online shop to the essentials.

Highlight: FO cable and splice box configurators with product visualization

The tde shop is the only web shop in the industry to integrate the fibre optic patch and trunk cable and fibre optic splice box configurators with product visualisation for secure and error-free configuration in just a few steps. The intuitive tools allow a unique variety of different configurations. Thanks to the plausibility check in the background, customers benefit from reliable and at the same time individual patch and trunk cable and splice box options.

“Customers have very specific requirements for their cabling solution – every project is different”, explains Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde, and continues: “Our shop not only includes our complete product portfolio. The integrated fibre optic cable and splice box configurators also allow thousands of configurations to be created – quickly, individually and, thanks to visualisation, flawlessly. This is unique in the industry and underlines our role as an innovation and quality leader.”

The revised online shop also supports shop-in-shop and thus the option of customer-specific shopping baskets: customers can put together their own items and order them at the price negotiated with tde sales at the time of purchase.

Quality seal for secure online shopping

tde has had its B-to-B shop certified by Trusted Shops according to carefully selected quality criteria and awarded the German seal of approval. The network specialist thus offers its customers a high level of security while shopping. Special features offer users the opportunity to evaluate both the shop itself and individual items and to compare products with each other.

Soon, tde plans to connect the web shop to its merchandise management system via the SAP interface. The tde shop is available exclusively to commercial customers, associations, companies and public sector institutions.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 25 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company”s portfolio “Made in Germany” contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the “European Code of Conduct” when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/

Company-Contact

tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

André Engel

Prinz-Friedrich-Karl-Str. 46

44135 Dortmund

Phone: +49 231 160480

E-Mail: info@tde.de

Url: http://www.tde.de/en/

Press

epr – elsaesser public relations

Frauke Schütz

Maximilianstraße 50

86150 Augsburg

Phone: +49 821 45 08 79 – 16

E-Mail: fs@epr-online.com

Url: https://www.epr-online.de/international/

Bildquelle: tde – trans data elektronik GmbH