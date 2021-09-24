Iridescent Air Force 1 With HTML Coded Tongue is Coming

Following the SNIPES x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Source Code” pack featuring iridescent swooshes and digital programming typography, Nike releases its own GR Airforce 1 Low with an even bolder iridescent treatment reflecting the current digital age.

The uppers are covered in full blue/purple glossy leathers, with perforated panels on the toe box and mid-foot. The lateral Air Force 1 Shadow swoosh is dressed in black with dark silver outlining, and an engraved silver swoosh adorns the heel tab. Additional hits of black are found on the tongue, insoles, laces, and HTML-abbreviated leather tongue tab. An iridescent lace deubre, and a crisp white midsole and black outsole below complete the futuristic look.