High Definition on the Move – ZENEC Infotainer Z-N966

ZENEC’s new 2-DIN touchscreen car radio offers multimedia and navigation on a large 9″/22.9 cm HD display

With the new 9″/22.9 cm HD display infotainer Z-N966, the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC has an absolute premium device in its product range: a 2-DIN touchscreen car radio equipped with all the refinements for maximal infotainment and maximal smartphone connectivity in the vehicle.

HIGH DEFINTION FOR IMAGES AND VIDEOS

The most striking highlight of the new ZENEC infotainer is the big capacitive 9″/22.9 cm TFT LCD high definition touchscreen with a high-grade glass surface and a high resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Whether you are looking at operating menus, navigation maps or videos on the HD display – the monitor impresses with first class color management, detailed image presentation, high brightness level, and large contrast range.

SAFE JOURNEY WITH APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

The Z-N966 supports Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. Connect the mobile phone to the ZENEC via USB and you will straightaway see the app icons appear on the infotainer display. Navigate, telephone, receive and send messages, or just listen to music – all these supported functions are conveniently controlled via Siri, the Google voice assistant, or the big touchscreen of the media receiver.

PREMIUM INFOTAINMENT

The integrated DAB+ twin tuner offers digital radio reception with impressive sound quality, including numerous comfort functions like DAB-DAB/DAB-FM Service Following, dynamic station list, MOT Slideshow and DLS Text.

ZENEC’s media center has two USB ports: not only for playing a wide range of A/V formats, but also for docking iPhones or Android smartphones and for playing back media. The infotainment features are complemented by the integrated Bluetooth 4.2 system: so you can not only deal with phone calls safely while on the move, but also stream songs wirelessly.

ALSO IDEAL FOR MOTORHOMES

The Z-N966 is also well equipped for use in a motorhome. For example, up to three rear-view cameras can be connected – which makes parking and maneuvering child’s play. The infotainer can transmit audio signals to external Bluetooth speakers for the enjoyment of music also outside your vehicle – an interesting feature, not only for motorhomes.

UPGRADEABLE TO NAVIGATION SYSTEM

For the Z-N966 three navigation packages are available that upgrade the infotainer to a navigation system. With the Z-EMAP66-PC3 (3 years of free map updates) cars can be upgraded to have a fully-fledged in-car sat nav. The Z-EMAP66-MH3 (3 years of free map updates) and Z-EMAP66-MH7 (7 years of free map updates) are specially designed for motorhomes, caravans and transporters, and contain extra functions like a camping POI database or vehicle profiles that can be preconfigured or individually set.

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, roof mount and universal monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras and headphones. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work. With the new line up 2018 there are E>GOs to fit into over 60 models of vehicle.

Company-Contact

Zenec by ACR (engl.)

Denny Krauledat

Bohrtumweg 1

5300 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-269 64 47

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.zenec.com

Press

punctum, Lechner und Peter GbR

Michaela Lechner

Schönstedtstr. 7

12043 Berlin

Phone: 030-61403817

E-Mail: micha@punctum-berlin.de

Url: http://www.punctum-berlin.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.