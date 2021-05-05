Hemorrhoids while working from home? Almost painless and rapid recovery after LHP laser therapy

LHP laser procedure (laser hemorrhoidoplasty) from biolitec heals enlarged hemorrhoids gently and effectively – Little exercise and unbalanced nutrition while working from home promote hemorrhoidal disease

Jena, 05th May 2021 – More and more people are working from home due to the current pandemic. This eliminates going to work. Since you can always go to the fridge at home to take something out, the walk to the supermarket or the nearest restaurant during the break is eliminated as well. The lack of movement, the unconscious and unbalanced nutrition as well as the long sitting, partly on kitchen chairs not suitable for it, promote apart from obesity in particular a widespread disease: enlarged hemorrhoids. If these have to be removed, this is often accompanied by unpleasant pain and a lengthy healing process due to the pain-sensitive body region. But with biolitec’s innovative LHP laser therapy, your hemorrhoidal condition can be cured effectively and with little pain.

While ointments, suppositories and sitz baths often help in the early stages, third- and fourth-degree hemorrhoids that no longer retract into the anus on their own are usually surgically removed. Alternatively, methods are now increasingly being used that reduce the size of the hemorrhoidal cushions without removing them to preserve their actual function, the fine closure of the anus. A particularly gentle method is biolitec’s minimally invasive LHP laser therapy (laser hemorrhoidoplasty), in which the laser fiber is placed precisely in the center of the hemorrhoid and irradiates it with laser light from the inside. As a result of the treatment, the enlarged cushions regress to a healthy size.

Laser therapy can take place on an outpatient basis and the duration of treatment is noticeably short, which is associated with less physical strain for patients. In addition, the sphincter muscle as well as the surrounding tissue are optimally spared during the laser method. Recent study results show that patients treated with the LHP method had significantly less pain on average after treatment and were fit for everyday life again more quickly than patients treated with other methods for advanced hemorrhoidal disease.

For more information on LHP therapy, please visit the patient website www.hemorrhoids-info.com

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

Company-Contact

biolitec AG

Joern Gleisner

Untere Viaduktgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: info@biolitec.de

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Press

biolitec

Joern Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Str. 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: joern.gleisner@biolitec.com

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: @ kei907 – stock.adobe.com