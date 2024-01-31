E-Invoicing Exchange Summit 2024 in Miami

Location: Hilton Miami Airport

Street: Blue Lagoon Drive 510

City: 33126 – Miami (Germany)

Start: 22.04.2024 09:00 Uhr

End: 24.04.2024 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 1300.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Miami from April 22 to 24, 2024. During the conference, a great variety of presentations, user case studies, roundtables and panel discussions ensure everyone“s needs and challenges will be met. Participants get an update on the U.S. E-Invoicing Exchange Framework, global best practices, technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and on the latest challenges in Continuous Transaction Controls (CTCs).

Participants can start their stay at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit on Monday, April 22 by attending the pre-conference workshop. The conference itself will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23 and 24, 2024.

Key Topics to be covered

+ Update on the B2B Digital Highway for North America (DBN Alliance)

+ E-Invoicing – From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

+ Harnessing the Synergy Among Electronic Invoicing, Payments, and Artificial Intelligence

+ Update on Global Regulatory Compliance and Legal Frameworks for B2B, B2G and B2C

+ Expanding the Exchange Framework to B2B E-Remittance Information Exchange

+ The Importance of Strategy Setting Now and Key Technology Considerations

Attending

Registration fees start at USD 1.300, special rates for participants from public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices are on offer.

For more information, agenda and registration, visit https://www.exchange-summit.com/miami

