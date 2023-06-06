ZÖLLER-KIPPER GmbH acquires component manufacturer AMEC

Mainz, Durres 17.05.2023 – ZÖLLER-KIPPER GmbH recently acquired a majority stake in the company AMEC shpk based in Durres, west of the Albanian capital Tirana.

The company’s founders Altin Fuga (CEO) and Oltjon Sota (CFO) remain as co-partners of AMEC. By taking over the very well-equipped company, which was only founded in 2020, the manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles and lifter systems in Mainz secures more capacity in steel construction and relieves the burden of component production on its production companies in Poland, the Czech Republic and Italy, among others.

The modern factory equipment at AMEC offers the best possibilities for integration into the production processes of the ZOELLER Group. The young team of employees is optimally trained for this. The aim is to develop production from individual components, via welded assemblies, to fully assembled, painted and tested kits. A positive side effect is the physical proximity to the plant in Italy.

„Secure and future-proof supply chains are just as important to us as safeguarding our know-how through our own production facilities, combined with a transfer of knowledge from ZOELLER to AMEC, so that the quality of the components meets our high standards,“ explains Markus Dautermann, COO of the ZOELLER Group.

ABOUT ZOELLER

The ZOELLER Group is a leading European manufacturer of hydraulic and electric lifting/tipping devices and complete refuse collection vehicles. The

company employs about 2.500 people. Service points in many European regions ensure high availability of ZOELLER products. The service offer also applies to common makes from other manufacturers.

ZOELLER is part of KIRCHHOFF Ecotec, the environmental division of the globally operating KIRCHHOFF Group. In 2022, the KIRCHHOFF group of companies generated a turnover of 2.5 billion euros with 13,000 employees in the four business areas of Automotive, tools, vehicle conversions and municipal technology. The Group has 57 plants in 22 countries on five continents.

