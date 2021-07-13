Yanmar wheeled excavators impress with flexibility and power

High performance values and various attachments qualify the machines for all areas of application.

Warsaw, July 13, 2021 – Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA (Yanmar) offers a wide portfolio of compact construction equipment, including wheeled loaders, mini and midi excavators, wheeled excavators and dumpers. Yanmar dealer Broker Maszyny sp. z o.o. (YANMARCENTRUM) has been distributing the versatile, robust machines throughout Poland for several years, serving customers from a wide range of sectors. Among them are Torkan, a specialist in rail track construction, and Klys, which is a company active in road construction, among other things. Both value the Yanmar wheeled excavators in particular for their flexibility and performance.

Torkan is a subcontractor of the Polish State Railways PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. and performs municipal tasks. Torkan ordered three B110W wheeled excavators from YANMARCENTRUM. All three have the standard equipment plus extra wide wheels – an important feature when the machines are used on sensitive ground. In addition, one of the excavators is equipped with a tiltrotator. The quick-change system enables the completely flexible use of different attachments such as forks, buckets and grapples.

“We are really convinced of the quality and functionality of the Yanmar machines. We plan to successively replace the machines we used before with Yanmar now”, says Tomasz Szulc, Managing Director at Torkan.

The wheeled excavators are mainly used for preparatory work on the foundations of the track bed along the railway tracks, but also for all tasks on the construction site, including material transport and earthmoving. The minimal turning movement, which makes the machines perfectly suitable for work in confined areas, the high performance values, the powerful excavator function and the high stability of the machines were decisive factors in Torkan’s choice. The mobility of the machines is also a plus – the B110W can be driven quickly and easily from one construction site to the next and reaches up to 36 km/h on the road.

Klys, a company that focuses on road construction, has had a good partnership with YANMARCENTRUM for 15 years and maintains a fleet of eight Yanmar machines, none of which is more than four years old. In addition to four B110W and B95W wheeled excavators, Klys also has a V120 wheeled loader and SV120 crawler excavator in its fleet. The special detail here is that the machine runs on tracks with low ground pressure and is thus more flexibe to use at mudy and wet areas during grass service with a mulcher attachment.

All excavators that Klys maintains are equipped with tiltrotators. This is an essential feature for the company, as it allows a wide variety of tasks to be carried out with the same machines. The resulting flexibility means that the machines are used for road work such as asphalt maintenance and repair, as well as for landscape work, winter maintenance or cleaning river banks. The attachments that the company has purchased to the machines range from buckets, grapples and forks, mulchers to bush and wood cutting tasks.

“Yanmar machines are powerful, compact and can be used in all areas thanks to various attachments, which is a big advantage for customers. The price is fair and the quality is first class”, says Marek Surma, Managing Director at Broker Maszyny sp. z o.o.

For more information on Yanmar wheeled excavators or to find your local Yanmar dealer, please visit .

www.yanmarconstruction.de

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA manufactures and distributes compact work site equipment for construction, urban renewal and development of green spaces. The manufacturing plants are based in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne, France) and in Crailsheim (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Sales Office for Europe is in Bezanes, near Reims. The company relies on its network of over 170 dealers and importers throughout Europe to market its products.

