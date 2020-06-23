Yanmar Mobile Excavator convinces Civil Engineering Specialists

Grillenberger Tief- und Straßenbau GmbH acquires two completely equipped B110W from Engelhardt Baumaschinen.

Heidenheim/Schopfloch, June 23, 2020 – In various application areas, the mobile excavator B110W convinces with power, compact dimensions and flexibility – essential characteristics for the projects of the family business Grillenberger Tief- und Straßenbau GmbH (Grillenberger). Specialised in sewer and water pipeline construction as well as in developing construction areas, the company purchased two fully equipped mobile excavators B110W plus a grab and a hydraulic breaker from the Yanmar dealer Engelhardt Baumaschinen GmbH (Engelhardt). The transfer took place on June 18, 2020.

Its enormous performance values and compact dimensions qualify the excavator for tasks in the higher weight classes. With extra-large lifting forces, the 11-ton-machine also transports particularly heavy loads, which can be precisely positioned, thanks to its sensitive hydraulics. These parameters are of particular importance for the civil engineering specialist Grillenberger. Excavating deep trenches, loading excavated material onto elevated loading platforms and placing pipes precisely at depth – these are tasks that have to be carried out quickly and easily every day. Both B110W were manufactured in the Yanmar factory in Crailsheim and individually painted according to Grillenberger’s specifications. The assembly of the lubrication system, quick coupler and other attachments were executed by the Yanmar retailer Engelhardt in their own garage.

“Yanmar machines are of high quality and convince all around. Together with our service, we offer the customer a real all-round carefree package”, says Michael Scherzer, Sales at Engelhardt Baumaschinen.

“We have adapted the excavators exactly to our needs. Thanks to the many additional options and attachments available from Yanmar, this was no problem at all,” explains Gerd Grillenberger, Managing Director at Grillenberger.

Yanmar offers its retailers high-quality machines from the compact segment: powerful mini excavators, compact excavators and dumpers in various sizes and models, as well as wheel loaders and mobile excavators. The entire Yanmar product portfolio is available at Engelhardt. The construction machinery specialist is based in Schopfloch and has been a Yanmar dealer in Central Franconia since 2018. Besides new and used machines for sale, the company offers its clients rental machines as well as various services in its own garage.

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA manufactures and distributes compact work site equipment for construction, urban renewal and development of green spaces. The manufacturing plants are based in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne, France) and in Crailsheim (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Sales Office for Europe is in Bezanes, near Reims. The company relies on its network of over 170 dealers and importers throughout Europe to market its products.

