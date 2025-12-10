XCharge consolidates its international expansion with strategic alliances, new R&D capabilities, and technology awards in 2025

-Collaboration with energy suppliers, service stations, vehicle manufacturers, and CPOs strengthens Charge“s presence in key markets in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, with more than 9,000 chargers installed worldwide (nearly 3,000 in the EU).

-The company has opened a 500m² technical center in Madrid, adding to the one in Hamburg to accelerate R&D, and established a dual global headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, Texas, to strength its international operating structure.

-The innovative GridLink system received three awards from Environment+Energy Leader, Fast Company, and AutoTech Breakthrough following its successful launch in North America and Europe.

Madrid/Hamburg, December 10, 2025. – XCharge Europe („XCharge EU“) and XCharge North America („XCharge NA“), subsidiaries of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solution provider XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH), have consolidated their leadership in 2025 with notable expansion in the international market, outstanding recognition for their technology, and strategic alliances in the electric mobility sector.

As a key partner to energy suppliers, service station companies, vehicle manufacturers, and charging point operators (CPOs), XCharge has expanded its operations to include more than 9,000 chargers installed worldwide (nearly 3,000 in the EU), the vast majority of which are fast and ultra-fast direct current charging points (above 150 kW).

The company“s expansion responds to the rapid growth of electric mobility, with more than 17 million electric vehicles sold worldwide in 2024 (more than 20% of global new vehicle sales) and Spain moving towards 100,000 pure electric vehicles per year.

GridLink revolutionizes electric vehicle charging

The main milestone of the year was the launch of Charge“s GridLink system in Europe during the Intercharge Network Conference (ICNC) held in Berlin. This innovative system provides nearly 200 kW of DC fast charging power with a grid input power of only 44 kW, thanks to its patented 215 kWh battery, expandable to 430 kWh.

It also offers advanced safety features and channels solar energy directly into DC fast charging. This allows ultra-fast charging to be implemented without modifying the electrical installation and enables the charger to operate independently during power outages, making it an ideal solution for gas stations, supermarkets, and remote locations.

GridLink technology has won three prestigious awards in 2025. In April, it was named Top Product of the Year by Environment+Energy Leader; in September, it received an Honorable Mention in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards 2025 in the Best Design North America category; in October, it was awarded the Battery Charging Technology Solution of the Year award at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

Since its initial launch in the United States, GridLink has had a tangible impact in North America, where more than 50 locations have been deployed, delivering 1.1 GWh of energy and avoiding nearly 1,400 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

European expansion: a consolidated R&D network

In September 2025, XCharge EU officially opened its new technical center in Madrid, a strategic 500m² space located in Torrejon de Ardoz that combines offices, a testing laboratory, a workshop, and a logistics warehouse.

The opening complements the laboratory opened in Hamburg at the end of 2024, creating a robust European R&D network that enables the company to conduct rigorous testing, design customized solutions, and drive innovation across the continent.

The center is equipped with the latest XCharge charging stations, including the C6EU (200 kW), C7 (400 kW with liquid cooling), and Net Zero Series models, available for testing, customer demonstrations, and interoperability validation with new electric vehicle models, while the optimized spare parts warehouse enables deliveries within 24-48 hours in the Iberian Peninsula.

This achievement is also reinforced by the company“s recent decision to establish dual global headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, Texas, a strategic move to strength its operating structure to accelerate product development, enhance supplychain resilience, and deepen collaboration with customers and partners across Europe and North America.

Strategic alliances in key markets

XCharge has established notable partnerships during 2025 that expand its presence in the EU, including countries such as Germany, France, Portugal, Greece, Italy, and Spain. The company has also reached agreements to significantly extend its presence in Latin America -partnering with FAZT Charging to deploy an innovative charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at multiple locations across Mexico- and the Middle East, where its strategic alliance with Electromin -the largest operator of electric vehicle charging networks in Saudi Arabia- will enable GridLink to be deployed throughout the country in support of the Vision 2030 initiative.

XCharge has also been actively involved in major electric mobility events. In May, the company presented the new generation of its Net Zero Series (GEN2) with integrated microgrid function and Battery to Grid functionality at Power2Drive Europe 2025 in Munich, along with the upgraded version of its C7 station (V2) with new cable management features, color-coded LED display, and Plug&Charge compatibility according to the ISO 15118 standard.

„With a presence in nearly 25 countries, XCharge continues to work on its mission to innovate beyond charging, providing smart and scalable solutions to optimize energy efficiency. We are proud to bring this technology to Europe at a time when the market demands more efficient and future-proof charging solutions,“ says Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge.

„The transition to electric mobility is not just about technological renewal, it is a complete paradigm shift where energy and data are connected. While our innovations solve key industry challenges such as grid capacity constraints, renewable energy integration, and operational safety, our vision of creating a resilient ecosystem that drives the global energy transition is having a real impact,“ concludes Javier Lázaro, Sales Director at XCharge Europe.

