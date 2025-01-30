WTA UNISOL Presents New PFAS-Free Membrane at Aquatech

At Aquatech Amsterdam, WTA UNISOL, a global leader in innovative filtration technologies, is introducing its newly developed PFAS-free membrane.

This revolutionary ultrafiltration membrane advances sustainable water and waste water treatment and sets a new standard in the industry.

„Our PFAS-free membrane is a true milestone. It combines top efficiency with environmental and health protection,“ said Carsten Bachert, MD of WTA UNISOL. „By utilizing polyethersulfone (PES)- a material proven in sensitive industries such as baby products-we provide a sustainable alternative to traditional PVDF-based membranes. PES offers numerous advantages: (1) it is hydrophilic, making it easier to clean and less prone to fouling; (2) its negatively charged surface repels solids, preventing them from penetrating the membrane pores; and (3) hydrophobic substances cannot easily adhere to the membrane, ensuring consistently high filtration performance over time.“

Why PFAS-Free Membranes Are the Future of Water Treatment

The water treatment industry faces increasing pressure to develop alternatives to PVDF-based membranes, which contribute to environmental pollution and pose potential health risks due to their carbon-fluorine bonds. The planned PFAS ban in Europe highlights the urgency of this transition. WTA UNISOL’s new membrane offers a forward-looking solution that meets these demands.

PFAS, a man-made substance not found naturally in the environment, is renowned for its persistence and often referred to as „forever chemicals.“ These substances can easily detach from products they are used in, contaminating soil, water, air, food, and even the human body. Industrial discharges, improper waste disposal, and the use of PFAS-containing products contribute to their widespread presence.

Sustainability is at the core of the MYTEX H5L series. We ensure that our membranes and modules are PFAS-free to prevent these harmful chemicals from entering water systems, helping to preserve water resources for future generations.

Advantages of WTA UNISOL’s New Membrane Technology:

– Sustainable: Free of PFAS and PVDF, reducing environmental impact and protecting natural resources.

– Safe: Uses proven materials like PES, which are non-toxic and BPA-free.

– Durable: Highly resistant to chemicals, scratches, and wear for maximum efficiency and longevity.

– Efficient: Fully recyclable materials and modular designs allow for easy adaptation to diverse requirements.

Global Contribution to People and the Environment

„The introduction of this technology is not just an innovation; it is also a responsibility,“ said Carsten Bachert. „Through sustainable filtration technologies, we aim to provide access to clean water worldwide while protecting the environment.“

Visitors of Aquatech Amsterdam can experience the performance of the new membrane firsthand at WTA UNISOL’s booth. The experts are available to showcase the technology in detail and discuss how it addresses modern water treatment challenges.

Visit WTA UNISOL at Aquatech Amsterdam in Hall 10.500 to discover this and other innovations in water and wastewater treatment.

About WTA UNISOL – Membrane Modules for Water and Wastewater Treatment

WTA UNISOL is a leading provider of innovative filtration technologies for water and wastewater treatment. With modular, configurable filter modules and replaceable laminates, the company develops tailored solutions for a wide range of industries.

The portfolio is complemented by UNISOL products, which stand out for their exceptional durability and resistance to acids, bases, and solvents, covering the full range of microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis.

With locations in Europe, Asia, and the United States, WTA UNISOL operates globally, offering comprehensive services from installation and maintenance to training. Our vision is to promote access to clean water worldwide through advanced filtration and membrane technologies, contributing to the sustainable improvement of human and environmental health.

Learn more at wta-unisol.com.

