WRS Managing Director Michael Kaiser elected as new Chair

(Stuttgart/Reutlingen) – Michael Kaiser, Managing Director of Wirtschaftsförderung Region Stuttgart GmbH (WRS), was unanimously elected the new Chair of the Supervisory Board of BioRegio STERN Management GmbH on 21 February 2025. His predecessor Thomas Keck, Reutlingen’s Lord Mayor, will assume the role of Deputy Chair.

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH has been supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest for over 20 years, making it the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen. „Having previously been Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board of BioRegio STERN Management GmbH, I am now looking forward to further exciting developments in the life sciences,“ said Kaiser following his election last Friday. Thomas Keck, Lord Mayor of Reutlingen, is now taking up the position of Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board and had the following to add: „Over the past 20 years, BioRegio STERN has assisted over 80 start-ups, many of which are now enjoying considerable success with their products and services and demonstrating the high level of innovative strength in the region. I am delighted to be part of this process.“ Both Kaiser and Keck were elected unanimously during the Supervisory Board’s constitutive meeting. There were no other candidates for Chair, a position that is subject to regular rotation.

The latest list of members of the Supervisory Board of BioRegio STERN Management GmbH can be found at: https://www.bioregio- stern.de/en/supervisory-board

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH promotes economic development in the life sciences industry, helping to strengthen the region as a business location by supporting innovations and start-up companies in the public interest. It is the main point of contact for company founders and entrepreneurs in the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions, including the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful bioregions in Germany. Its unique selling points include a mix of biotech and medtech companies that is outstanding in Germany and regional clusters in the fields of automation technology and mechanical and plant engineering.

