Wind turbine pioneer „Vayu“ offers solutions for the challenges of our time

The need to ensure the sustainability of energy production through revolutionary technology

The Swiss wind turbine pioneer „Yayu“ has an answer to the justified criticism of wind turbines due to noise pollution and detrimental changes to the landscape. However, the new 3D wind turbine with eight blades solves many other urgent problems of our time.

In fact, „Vayu“ is the first truly efficient wind turbine energy system in every respect, which integrates itself holistically into nature through its three-dimensional movement as a natural movement. Birds are protected through the use of bionics. „Vayu“ is virtually noiseless and produces no infra- and ultra-sounds, thus protecting wildlife.

This is also the reason why it can be installed in residential areas without any reservations. The wind turbine pioneer has thought of everything, since the revolutionary „Vayu“ 3D wind turbine is also very pleasing to the eye. Its appearance conveys lightness and the implementation of a contemporary solution in contrast to conventional solutions, which appear rather machine-like.

Using the „Vayu“ analysis software, you can travel to any part of the world and examine the wind conditions on site and obtain a precise estimate of the economic benefits there.

The power generated per day is also impressive. At constant and stable wind speeds with a 2.6 kW generator, up to 62.4 kW can be achieved. The wind turbine pioneer „Vayu“ has developed a visionary product that is now also affordable for private households.

Compared to two-dimensional turbines, the smart, revolutionary „Vayu“ performs 40% better overall. This makes environmental protection and renewable energy a top priority. Another advantage is the minimum wind speed of 3 meters per second that is required.

You could say that the wind turbine pioneer has spared no expense or effort: „Vayu“ can be integrated into any existing infrastructure for renewable, i.e. green energy such as hydropower, hydrogen or solar modules in order to store surplus electricity for later use. The entire system is controlled and managed using a Connect-App.

Bildquelle: @Vayu