Why You Should Cop Air Jordan 4 Black Canvas 10225

The New Jordans 2023 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers.

A brunt of the model’s real estate renders a pitch-black hue that’s rubber support wings, caging and heel counter appear color-matched furthering the gloomy ensemble. Proffering lighter accents along its lacing system, “Light Steel Grey” shades emanate from the eye stays and the nylon tongue patch adorned with a seldom sampling of “Fire Red” cursive branding. Underfoot, the presiding black tint and greyscale spectrum resumes along its air-infused midsole and tread in conclusion.

Jordan Brand will often create general release colorways that resemble the aesthetic of its most coveted exclusives. The New Jordans For Sale 4s “Black Canvas” is a prime example of this as its stealthy black uppers and gray accents have people comparing these to the famed Carhartt x Eminem x Air Jordan 4 collaboration that now sits on the resell market for upwards of $20K USD depending on the size. Given the versatile palette of this iteration, it’s likely that many sneakerheads are going to be gunning for a pair so it’s probably best to enter every New Sneakers raffle that you can.