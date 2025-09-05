Where is Turkey Heading?

If the Opposition Fractures, Public Anger Becomes Uncontrollable

Following the annulment of the opposition congress and the debate over the future direction of Turkey“s main opposition party, Cetin Ay issues a statement on the potential consequences for the country“s political stability.

„The recent annulment of the opposition congress and the attempts at internal restructuring are not merely internal party matters. These developments have direct implications for the political stability of Turkey as a whole.

A weakened opposition affects not only political parties but society as a whole. In reality, the true opposition is the people themselves. As long as citizens can raise their voices through demonstrations and political institutions, frustration remains contained. But once these channels are blocked, frustration risks turning into an uncontrollable force with consequences nobody desires.

A state is strong only when both government and opposition jointly safeguard the nation“s future. Weakening the opposition leaves the state standing on a single leg – and the first tremor may be enough to topple it.

If Kemal Kilicdaroglu is to return as chairman, this must be done from a position of clarity and strength. A strong opposition is not only vital for the CHP but for Turkey as a whole. A government held accountable is more stable and more reliable.

What Turkey needs today is not the suppression of opposition, but a renewed balance in which both government and opposition safeguard the nation“s future together. Otherwise, what may appear as a short-term gain risks making Turkey ungovernable in the long run.

In the end, silenced parties only amplify the people“s voice.“

Cetin Ay

President, BWA Turkey

About Cetin Ay

Cetin Ay is an entrepreneur, political advisor, and President of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) Turkey. In this role, he is committed to strengthening economic and political relations between Turkey and Europe. With many years of experience in business and politics, he positions himself as a voice for stability, dialogue, and sustainabledevelopment.

