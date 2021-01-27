Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV now available for Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE

The retrofit Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV from the company Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-Benz models GLC and GLE. The SmartTV module can be activated and deactivated by a short key combination on the steering wheel.

Las Vegas, Nevada – January 27, 2021

The Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV by Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-Benz models GLC and GLE. The retrofit module makes it possible to activate TV and DVD playback during a drive. The entertainment system can be operated by the passenger and playing DVDs on longer journeys is thereby made possible. In addition, navigation address entry is activated while driving.

“Our SmartTV module is a professional and well thought-out solution for unlocking the TV,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “The system can be activated and deactivated via a button combination on the steering wheel. In addition, the SmartTV module is permanently installed in the vehicle, which means that the functions are retained even after service at a workshop.”

The SmartTV module has a standard USB port. This makes it possible to install software updates, which the manufacturer Mods4cars provides to their customers free of charge. This way, the system is always up to date. It can be completely deactivated if required. Since no lines are cut, dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.

The SmartTV Video-in-motion unlocker is now compatible with the Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE models. In addition, it can also be used for the following models: C-Class, E-Class, CL-Class, CLS-Class, S-Class, ML-Class, GL-Class, GLK-Class, R-Class, SLK, CLK and SL. SmartTV modules are also available for the following vehicle brands: Bentley, BMW, Skoda and Volkswagen.

The SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz is available for 169.00 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars specializes in the development of comfort and convertible top controls for over 20 years. The SmartTOP convertible top modules allow for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just one push of a button and the operation of the convertible top from a distance using the original vehicle key fob remote.

A product demonstration can be found here:

http://youtu.be/9J79QpSKHg0

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

