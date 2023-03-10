Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for various BMW models reduced in price

The company Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for BMW. The Video-in-motion unlocker is now available for 99.00 Euro + tax. With the module installed, the passenger is enabled to use and operate the TV and DVD system.

Las Vegas, Nevada – March 10, 2023

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for BMW to 99.00 Euro + tax. The retrofitted TV module allows the activation of TV and DVD playback while driving. The passenger can thus operate the entertainment technology and play DVDs during longer trips.

„With our SmartTV control, we offer a sophisticated and professional solution for Video-in-motion unlocking and hope that after the price reduction, even more BMW drivers can enjoy the comfort gain of our module.“ explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.

The SmartTV module is firmly installed in the vehicle, which is why the functions are retained even after inspection work by a workshop. A button combination on the steering wheel is used to activate and deactivate the Video-in-motion unlocker. Since no cables are cut during installation, the module can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.

SmartTV modules come with a standard USB port. This allows the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. Thus, the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date and does not have to be removed for an update.

The SmartTV Video-in-motion unlocker can be used for the BMW models 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X5 and Z4. In addition, Video-in-motion unlockers are also offered for Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda and Volkswagen vehicle brands. The SmartTV module for BMW is now available for 99.00 Euro plus tax.

The company Mods4cars is also the manufacturer of the SmartTOP convertible top controls. The clever convertible top modules allow the convertibles top to be opened and closed while driving at the touch of a button, as well as operated from a distance using the original vehicles key. They are available for all popular convertible and roadster models.

A demonstration of the Video-in-motion unlocker can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/H50Q5RWp5KY

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

