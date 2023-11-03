Update to Tiramisu: Android 13 for DENSO handhelds

Android 13 is now the new operating system on the popular BHT-M series from DENSO, member of the Toyota Group.

Düsseldorf. Android 13 has been introduced to the market with the codename Tiramisu – and the operation system is now available for the BHT-M60, BHT-M70 and BHT-M80 from DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group.

„Android 13 offers numerous advantages that users will benefit from. We are pleased about this important update for our mobile computers,“ says Dirk Gelbrich, General Manager Technical Department at DENSO WAVE EUROPE. Further information on DENSO’s handheld terminals, scanners, Auto-ID solution, RFID, QR Code models, and security solutions is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/.

More and more customers from several industries such as retail, logistics, and manufacturing, require a modern and up-to-date operating system that is compatible with other end devices. Hence, DENSO is responding to the demand.

The update of the BHT-M handhelds to Android 13 allows users to design Android according to their own preferences and adapt it to their everyday work needs. Among other things, the preferred language can be specified individually for each app. With Android 13, companies also have even more control over the data and information used and shared – an advantage in terms of data protection.

In short: The BHT-M series from DENSO, inventor of the QR Code, gets even better with Android 13. And DENSO always has one aspect clearly in mind when developing all mobile data capture devices and Auto-ID solutions: the user.

The robust and powerful handhelds accelerate and simplify processes even more efficiently and ensure relief for users. In particular, they are ideal for the use in logistics, retail, production, and manufacturing. With the BHT-M series from DENSO, employees can manage the advancing digitalization in all sectors. More information on the benefits for the particular sectors, such as retail, logistics and transport, manufacturing and warehousing, healthcare, sales, and events, can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/industries.

The handhelds of the BHT-M series are equipped with DENSO’s best scan engine. Whether creased, poorly printed, smeared or behind highly reflective surfaces such as foil – the BHT-M handhelds from DENSO ensure that users from industries such as retail, logistics, and manufacturing can capture even the most difficult labels quickly and effortlessly.

Dirk Gelbrich mentions another advantage of Android as an operating system in regards to user-friendliness: „Android is an intuitive operating system that most users are familiar with due to their own smartphones. This leads to short training phases with the handhelds so that employees can get started almost straight away, which in turn saves time and money.“

„We at DENSO strive for perfection with our devices and Auto-ID solutions and are therefore focused on long-lasting, sustainable quality. The fact that our mobile computers are now receiving an update makes them the perfect companions in a wide range of industries in the future,“ summarizes Gelbrich.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies‘ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

