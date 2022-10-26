Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Sport Spice Revealed 102226

From New Jordans 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Low has played a major role in Jordan Brand’s offerings for 2022. Between new looks on the silhouette designed by the team and collaborative partners, lots of attention has been brought to the classic sneaker. This week, the high-top version of the shoe sees its release in an orange covered “Starfish.” Now, as fall settles in, yet another orange colorway of the Air Jordan 1 has surfaced.

In a color scheme reminiscent of various “Shattered Backboard” editions of the Air Jordans 1, orange meets black and off-white. However, Jordan Brand has opted to further lean into the basketball vibes this time with orange leather overlays and Swooshes that carry a basketball-like texture. A black leather base combines with black on the laces, tongue and heel’s printed Wings logo to offset the orange which also appears on the rubber outsole. From there, an off-white, “Coconut Milk,” midsole appears to lighten the look.

The Swooshes extension of autumnal vibes has seemingly reached every notable lifestyle silhouette from the brand’s extensive catalog. From its collection of spooky grey/neon propositions that touched down on the Nike Dunk Low to seasonal pumpkin spice aesthetics, the Air Jordan 1 Low is next up employing a continuation of the brand’s “Sport Spice” hues.

Utilizing jet-black leathers as its base layer, the presiding shade provides stark contrasts to the vibrant orange overlays and Swoosh that render the same textile as the soft pebble grain of a New Sneakers basketball. Above, the laces and tongue further proffer the pitch-dark color whereas seldom hits of white play an opposing role, outlining the midfoot Checks and tongues Jumpman insignia. Garnering strong “Shattered Backboard” ‘vibes, an aged vanilla-hued midsole sits atop a clad “Sport Spice” tread underfoot with the heels winged insignia concluding the design elements in the previously established black tone.