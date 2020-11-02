Underground engineering specialist relies on Yanmar quality

Luding Tiefbau GmbH expands its fleet with excavators and wheeled loaders by the Japanese manufacturer.

Oberkotzau, November 2, 2020 – KLMV GmbH (KLMV) has been an authorised dealer of Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA (Yanmar) since 2016. The construction machinery specialist, based in Oberkotzau and Rodewisch, Germany, offers the entire range of Yanmar products. With a great deal of industry expertise, KLMV always advises its customers when it comes to selecting the right machines – as with Luding Tiefbau GmbH (Luding). Recently, the underground engineering specialist acquired several machines from KLMV to complete their own machine park.

Luding specialises primarily in road construction, sewer construction, pipeline construction, outdoor installations and trenchless pipe laying. These various fields of application require flexible machines that can be used for a wide variety of tasks – requirements that Yanmar’s compact machines easily meet. Luding did quickly find the matching models in the KLMV product range: The company bought the mini excavators SV18, ViO33 and ViO38 for preparatory work – especially when laying water or gas pipes. For channel construction, the underground engineering specialist chose two wheeled loaders from the V70S series, which are best suited for backfilling trenches, as well as a B110W, which impresses with its high level of performance. The new machines were painted in Luding’s corporate colours at the Yanmar factory in Crailsheim and then delivered directly to the client. The official machine handover took place on October 28.

“Yanmar’s machines set themselves apart from competition especially with their high quality”, says Roland Schmidt, Sales Manager Construction Machinery at KLMV, and he adds: “It is important for our customers that machines work without any problems. We can guarantee this for Yanmar products.”

KLMV offers its clients distribution, renting and service for every area of application. The services are carried out quickly and easily in their own garages. KLMV has a large stock of spare parts guaranteeing quick remedy of technical problems, thus minimising downtimes.

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA manufactures and distributes compact work site equipment for construction, urban renewal and development of green spaces. The manufacturing plants are based in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne, France) and in Crailsheim (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Sales Office for Europe is in Bezanes, near Reims. The company relies on its network of over 170 dealers and importers throughout Europe to market its products.

