TV in motion module SmartTV for various Mercedes-Benz models reduced in price

Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz. The TV in motion module is now available for 99.00 Euros + tax. The module allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving.

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 14, 2024

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the SmartTV TV in motion module for Mercedes-Benz to 99.00 Euros plus tax. The retrofittable TV module enables TV and DVD playback to be activated while driving. The front passenger can thus operate the entertainment system and play DVDs on longer journeys.

„With our SmartTV module we offer a sophisticated and professional solution for TV in motion and hope that even more Mercedes-Benz drivers will be able to enjoy the added convenience of our module following the price reduction,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTV module is permanently installed in the vehicle, which is why the functions are retained even after service by a workshop. A button combination on the steering wheel is used to activate and deactivate the TV in motion feature. As no cables are cut during installation, it can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.

The SmartTV module comes with a standard USB port. It makes it possible to install software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. This means that the TV in motion module is always up to date. The SmartTV system can be completely deactivated if required.

The SmartTV module can be used for numerous Mercedes-Benz models: C-Class, CL-Class, GLK-Class, GL-Class, E-Class, CLS-Class, S-Class, SLK-Class, GLE-Class, ML-Class and SL-Class. SmartTV modules are also available for the vehicle brands Bentley, BMW, Skoda and Volkswagen. The SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz is now available for 99.00 Euros plus tax.

Mods4cars is also the manufacturer of the SmartTOP convertible top control. The clever add-on module allows the convertible top to be opened and closed while driving at the touch of a button and the top to be operated remotely using the original vehicle key. They are available for all current convertible and roadster models.

A product video can be found here:

http://youtu.be/9J79QpSKHg0

Further information can be found at:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

