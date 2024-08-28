TUBELED_70: Replacement alternative for older machine lamps

With the TUBELED_70 luminaire series, LED2WORK offers one of the best options for replacing conventional lamps in machines and systems.

Modern LED technology in LED lights is energy-efficient and far superior to conventional lights in terms of luminous intensity. High-quality LED chips, sorted in LED binning with very tight tolerances, produce a radiantly clean, flicker-free light without UV and IR components. Only such high-quality LED chips are used in LED2WORK industrial luminaires. With the TUBELED_70 luminaire series, LED2WORK offers one of the best options for replacing conventional lamps in machines and systems. Lamps that have been installed over the past decades and whose dimensions are often still taken into account in the design of machine tools today.

The TUBELED_70 LED machine light fits exactly into the brackets of the widely used classic tube lights with a diameter of around 2.76 inches. This makes it possible to replace them very quickly. Even the supply voltage is no obstacle when deciding on the LED replacement light. Depending on the variant, the TUBELED_70 can be connected directly to the machine voltage of 24V DC or to a mains voltage of 90 to 305 volts AC.

The entire TUBELED_70 light series has high-performance LED chips for daylight white, with an above-average service life of 60,000 operating hours, even for LED lights. The lights in the series are available in lengths of 11.81 inches, 22.05 inches, 43.31 inches and 62.20 inches, with a beam angle of 60° for more concentrated light or an angle of 100° for almost wide-area illumination. The lamp luminous flux is 1840 lumens for the shortest and 9156 lumens for the longest version of the TUBELED_70. IP 67/IP69K degree of protection and CNC compatible, the TUBELED_70 is particularly suitable for use in harsh production conditions. The highest application level is metalworking with plenty of coolant and lubricant and clamping bombardment. The light emission is protected by a completely sealed, robust single-pane safety glass. The cylindrical base body itself is made of profiled aluminum for optimum heat dissipation, which contributes to the fact that the TUBELED_70 DC with 24V DC connection can also be used in environments with up to 158F.

Conclusion: The TUBELED_70 series is what it was developed for: a very robust LED machine light that offers nothing but advantages as an alternative to conventional lamps. Under favorable conditions, replacement takes only minutes. The LED machine light enables an easy changeover and provides visibly better illumination and higher energy efficiency. Different lengths, light intensities and beam angles offer a wide range of options and the high protection class allows use in harsher conditions, so that the old machine light can be retired with confidence.

LED2WORK Inc. is the United States-based subsidiary of LED2WORK, a distinguished German lighting manufacturer. Headquartered in Pforzheim, Germany, LED2WORK specializes in the development of industrial lights with LED technology for machinery and equipment manufacturing, as well as individual workstations and assembly areas. Designed to provide optimal illumination under challenging working conditions, all LED lights are manufactured in Germany, ensuring energy efficiency and maintenance-free operation.

