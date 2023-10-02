TRUMPF and KDPOF to showcase the first 980nm multi-gigabit interconnect system for automotive

980nm wavelength VCSELs for higher robustness and lifetime // TRUMPF and KDPOF working together to implement new standard in optical data communication within automotive // The target is to bring to the market an integrated transceiver for multi-gigabit optical communications in automotive systems

TRUMPF Photonic Components, a global leader in high-speed VCSEL and photodiode solutions for data communication, and KDPOF, an expert in high-speed optical networking solutions based in Spain, will showcase the first 980nm multi-gigabit interconnect system for automotive systems at the European Conference for Optical Communication (ECOC), to be held in Glasgow on October 1st-5th.

„After a long-term cooperation, it“s great to have entered the stage where we can prove to end-users the true strength of 980nm optical interconnects,“ says Ralph Gudde, VP Marketing & Sales at TRUMPF Photonic Components. Both companies pursue the goal of implementing state-of-the art optical data communication standards and solutions for the automotive industry. Due to the push in the automotive sector towards autonomous driving, a large amount of data must be processed in cars. Consequently, optical interconnects are required to manage the data flow as a nervous system, connecting sensors and electronic brains, while tight electro-magnetic interference requirements are met. As this trend is even increasing, TRUMPF and KDPOF entered a strategic partnership as early as 2022 to combine their knowledge in the field of components and networks for data communication. Now, significant progress is made with the first implementation of the new IEEE Std 802.3cz (nGBASE-AU), consisting of a transceiver that integrates electronics, photonics, and optics in a single IC component. Evaluation kits soon become ready for OEMs to test.

„Automotive is a very demanding industry. The IEEE Std 802.3cz standard is therefore focusing on highly reliable conditions that enable lifetimes of 15 years and more, with low cost and high-volume implementations“, explains Ruben Perez-Aranda, CTO at KDPOF. „Having suppliers like TRUMPF in the 802.3cz working group enriched the discussion with their deep manufacturing and design knowledge of VCSEL and photodiode components, which in turn enabled the production of a serious and dependable standard. With our strategic partnership we are going one step further and are targeting optical networks to become an indispensable part of future cars,“ Perez-Aranda adds.

Automotive applications require not only a much wider range of operating temperatures, reaching from minus 40 °C up to 125 °C but also a low interconnect length of less than 40 meters. For superior robustness against wear and random failures, 980nm VCSEL was approved as the wavelength to become the new standard. Besides its performance characteristics, 980nm suits the existing OM3 fibers with low dispersion loss.

Visit TRUMPF Photonic Components (booth 641) and KDPOF (booth 937) at ECOC 2023 in Glasgow.

About KDPOF

Fabless semiconductor supplier KDPOF provides innovative high-speed optical networking for harsh environments. KDPOF made gigabit communications overstep-index plastic optical fiber (SI-POF) a reality for automotive. Founded in 2010 in Madrid, Spain, KDPOF offers its cost-effective technology as a fully qualified automotive-grade ASSP. KDPOF“s technology makes use of innovative digital adaptive algorithms to maximize the receiver’s sensitivity. This supports high-yield and reliable optoelectronics production in low-cost bulk CMOS deep submicron nodes, delivering carmakers low risk, low cost, and short time-to-market.

Company-Contact

KDPOF

Óscar Ciordia

Ronda de Poniente 14 2ºA

28760 Tres Cantos

Phone: +34 91 8043387

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.kdpof.com

Press

ahlendorf communication

Mandy Ahlendorf

Hermann-Roth-Straße 1

82065 Baierbrunn

Phone: +49 89 41109402

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.ahlendorf-communication.com

Bildquelle: TRUMPF