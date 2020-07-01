Tornator adopts CollectiveCrunch’s forest-AI technology to manage its forest lands

Espoo, July 1, 2020

Tornator, one of the Europe’s largest private forest owners and sustainability leaders, starts commercial adaptation of Linda Forest service from CollectiveCrunch in Finland and Estonia.

Tornator piloted and tested CollectiveCrunch’s Linda Forest solution in the past months. The piloting and testing successfully concluded in June 2020 for Tornator”s Finnish and Estonian forest lands.

Linda Forest makes use of satellite, LIDAR and process data and utilizes state-of-the-art AI to predict forest inventories. Using Linda Forest, Tornator can reduce its need for field visits, has access to current forestry inventory data at the click of a button, and can plan its harvesting operations more efficiently.

Tornator is a leader in sustainable and responsible use of forest lands. Linda Forest contributes to Tornator”s leadership in the industry. Says Kimmo Kortelainen, Planning Manager at Tornator Oyj: “Digitalisation is key to our commercial and sustainability ambitions. Adopting Linda Forest is an exciting step forward for us and after finalizing the validation we will make the decision of commercial implementation with our business processes.”

Janne Järnstedt, Technical Product Manager at CollectiveCrunch, has been working closely with Tornator on this implementation: “Tornator is a leader in the industry and an important confirmation of our approach. We are looking forward to building a solid relationship.”

Contact CollectiveCrunch: Rolf Schmitz, rs@collectivecrunch.com, +49 151 1972 6650

Contact Tornator: Kimmo Kortelainen, kimmo.kortelainen@tornator.fi, +358 50 374 1130

Tornator is a leading company specialised in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2019, the Group’s net sales were some EUR106 million, and the balance sheet value was about EUR1.8 billion. The Group has around 180 employees. Tornator’s own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,000 person/years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator’s mission is generating sustainable well-being from the forest.

CollectiveCrunch is an AI leader in the forestry industry. The startup collects climate, geo and process data and crunches this information into AI models for better prediction of forest inventories and forest management parameters. The product of CollectiveCrunch is called Linda Forest and is delivered via a SaaS platform.

