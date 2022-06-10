Top Gun: Voice double of Tom Cruise flies a fighter jet

The Italian voice double of Tom Cruise – Roberto Chevalier – flies a real fighter jet prior to recording Top Gun: Maverick to prepare

ZURICH (June 9, 2022) For the occasion of Top Gun’s long-awaited sequel Maverick, MiGFlug, an aviation and space adventure company cast a very special actor, Roberto Chevalier for a flight of a lifetime. Roberto is best known for providing the Italian voice of Tom Cruise in most of his movies; and didn’t only lend his voice to Maverick 30 years ago, his voice covers his comeback to the screens in Italy as well.

Unlike the actor, a voice double usually doesn’t take part in the action on a set… and in Roberto’s case – on a jet. But how can his voice take the role of a fighter pilot without ever having experienced the real thing? That was solved with a flight orchestrated by MiGFlug and available on YouTube for viewing.

Because MiGFlug’s raison d’etre is to realize people’s dream to fly a jet, Roberto Chevalier got offered a front-row seat on one of its jets. Look at it as method acting, where an actor inhabits the role of his character to encourage sincere performances…

Boarding an L-39 Albatros Jet, Roberto took off for a dazzling 45-minute flight in the sensational scenery of the Swiss Alps. Together with his pilot, he was in for loops, rolls, spins, and a flyby above and around the Matterhorn.

Roberto’s maiden flight was documented and resulted in a short-film-documentary. The film is carried by his voice, and it talks of a dream to finally catch up with the skies. Ironically, this time it was his voice that stayed grounded as the whole experience made the actor speechless while he was at it.

CREDITS

Client: MiGFlug GmbH | Philipp Schaer

Production Company: Landvogel

Executive Producer: Yannick Verdonck,

Glenn Renard, Thomas Cassiers

Producer: Jeroen Berx

Director: Wilson (Willem Wolker)

DOP: Frederic Van Zandycke

Sound Design: MacLoud Amsterdam

Special thanks to Roberto Chevalier

About MiGFlug

MiGFlug is a Switzerland based aviation and space adventure company specializing in

Flights in fighter jets. More than breaking through the sound barrier, MiGFlug allows its customers to break through the dream barrier, in 14 different locations worldwide. It was founded by Philipp Schaer and Flavio Kaufmann in 2004 in Zurich, Switzerland. Both founders are aviation enthusiasts and love to be personally on-site during the flights whenever possible. They have traveled the world to carefully select the best aircraft, pilots, and airfields with safety as their top priority. Thanks to this extreme care for safety, MiGFlug has never encountered an incident during the thousands of flights we’ve operated since 2004.

