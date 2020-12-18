Top Entertainer for the Car: XZENT Multimedia System X-227

With the X-227, XZENT has brought out a versatile 2-DIN touchscreen car radio with DAB+ and support for Apple CarPlay

Originally a hot tip, the XZENT car radios and navigation systems are now among the top sellers Europe-wide, and are time and again awarded accolades by the trade press for their sensational price/performance. With the X-227 XZENT has now brought out a new 2-DIN infotainer that impresses with modern multimedia functions, clever smartphone connection and Apple CarPlay as well as ease of use.

COMFORTABLE AND VERSATILE

That the XZENT is a really comfortable device to use, is already shown by the clear layout of the front of the device, combining a large 16.5 cm/6.5″ touchscreen of real glass with four sensor buttons, and a practical volume control knob. The capacitive display reacts to just a light touch – a fingertip is enough.

The brightness of the high resolution glass display, the brilliant colors, and large contrast ratio ensure good readability even in difficult light conditions – the perfect platform for all content.

MOBILE PHONES: OPTIMAL USE IN THE VEHICLE

If you want to make maximum use of a mobile phone in your car, then this is certainly the moniceiver for you. You can dock your iPhone via a USB connection to the media center for the X-227 to support Apple CarPlay. To navigate, telephone, receive and send messages, or listen to music, use the Siri voice control or the display of the XZENT media center for easy control of all functions.

With the AndroidLink function you can mirror the apps of Android smartphones, including navigation, on the infotainer display and control them directly from the touchscreen of the X-227.

Naturally, the XZENT can also be used via Bluetooth for safe telephony, convenient search for contacts or streaming music in comfort via A2DP.

FLEXIBLE MULTIMEDIA SPECIALIST

Beside the receiver for the analog FM radio, the X-227 has a DAB+ twin tuner for noise-free digital radio. Equipped with DAB-DAB Service Following, DLS text, dynamic station list, and the display of slideshows, the outstanding reception and great ease of use of the DAB+ tuner make it a convincing device.

For multimedia playback the infotainer offers two USB ports supporting all the usual file formats, including FLAC and WAV. In addition, there is a microSD card reader and an HDMI interface for the connection of compatible multimedia devices.

XZENT is a young brand that is focused exclusively on the “In-car Navigation and Multimedia” sector. XZENT is the specialist for multimedia and navigation systems. As regards build quality and the range of features XZENT moni- and naviceivers are second to none and, with their sensational price/performance, are convincing right down the line.

XZENT products are now firmly established in the market – this is also demonstrated by the many awards and impressive test reports appearing in the trade press in recent years for XZENT devices.

XZENT products are distributed worldwide exclusively through the extensive ACR AG dealer network, Europe’s largest car media specialists. Among the ACR dealers you will also find a large range of accessories for XZENT systems: rear-view cameras, DAB+ and DVB-T tuners, and monitors as well as speakers and amplifiers.

