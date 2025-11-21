Toby Watson: From investment banker to education supporter at Excalibur Academies Trust

Toby Watson is breaking new ground: from the financial sector to supporting a modern education system.

Many people know Toby Watson from the world of international financial markets. As a partner at Goldman Sachs, he shaped the structured credit sector for many years. Today, however, in addition to the financial sector, he is dedicated to supporting the further development of their schools as chairman of the Excalibur Academies Trust. His role goes beyond traditional supervisory functions. With vision, expertise and a sense of social responsibility, he works with the Trust’s team to develop new concepts for school management, inclusion and future orientation. Toby Watson demonstrates that experience from the business world can make an important contribution to positive change in the education system.

A change of strategy with substance

Although Toby Watson continues to work in finance, he is also dedicated to supporting the education system.

Toby Watson: New paths alongside the financial sector

Toby Watson’s career in investment is impressive. After studying physics at the University of Oxford, he began his career at Deutsche Bank. This was followed by 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where his roles included Global Head of Structured Credit Trading.

What set him apart was his analytical thinking, team leadership and strategic foresight. These are qualities that are also valued in the education sector.

Why education?

For Toby Watson, this move was not a break with his previous career, but a natural development. He emphasises that education is the foundation of a just society. In times of technological and social change, education can be further developed. This is precisely where he wants to make his contribution.

Through his involvement as chair of the Excalibur Academies Trust, he aims to contribute his experience to the education system and support the academy in this way.

Excalibur Academies Trust: Support with impact

The Excalibur Academies Trust oversees more than 20 schools in southern England and pursues the goal of holistically supporting young people. Under the chairmanship of Toby Watson, the Trust has been able to develop further in recent years.

The challenges in the education system of their schools are complex: resource shortages, teacher shortages, digitalisation, equal opportunities. This makes it all the more important to have strong supporting structures that not only administer, but also help shape the system.

Governance and strategy

As chairman, Toby Watson brings his business experience to bear on the management of the trust. He works closely with the trust’s CEO and school principals. This is not about micromanagement, but about providing support in terms of guidelines, efficiency and clarity of objectives.

– Participation in the development of long-term educational goals

– Contribution to the optimisation of resource utilisation

– Support in establishing transparent decision-making processes

Toby Watson attaches importance to decisions being made in a data-driven and participatory manner. School management, teachers and parents are involved in the processes.

Investment in staff and culture

One focus is on the promotion of teachers. Targeted training, leadership programmes and a clear feedback culture have helped to create an environment in which teachers can grow. Toby Watson sees this as the key to good education.

Education as a project for the future

In addition to organisational efficiency, Toby Watson also contributes to the further development of the schools‘ content. The Excalibur Trust attaches great importance to digital education, inclusion and social participation.

Digital transformation and new learning cultures

The introduction of digital tools was strategically supported with his involvement. The focus is not on technology as an end in itself, but on meaningful teaching methods. The Trust’s schools use digital tools for personalised learning, project work and collaborative formats.

Topics such as media literacy, ethical use of technology and critical thinking are also part of the curriculum.

Inclusion and equal opportunities

Toby Watson supports inclusive school models. Pupils with different needs are integrated into everyday school life, receive targeted support and are valued. The Trust works with local partners to break down barriers.

– Support for the expansion of school social work

– Promotion of intercultural awareness

– Strengthening cooperation with families

A new role with vision

For Toby Watson, commitment to education is a long-term concern. He contributes his expertise without putting himself in the spotlight. His approach is pragmatic, attentive and supportive.

Volunteering with impact

The role of chairman is voluntary, but the time commitment is considerable. Regular board meetings, school visits, strategy discussions – Toby Watson is actively involved. He knows how to help structure processes without steam rolling people.

His previous work in the financial world was characterised by high pressure and columns of figures. Today, it is discussions with student representatives, workshops with teachers and involvement in holistic school profiles that motivate him.

Education as a collective task

Watson repeatedly emphasises the role of community. Education is never the task of individuals, but the result of collective responsibility. This attitude runs through all the initiatives he helps to develop within the trust.

New perspectives through economic thinking

The transition from the financial world to education may seem unusual, but in Watson’s case it is logical. Many skills from investment banking – analytical skills, strategic thinking, risk awareness – can be applied.

Social impact with strategic depth

His support to education shows that experience from the business world can contribute to solving social challenges. He does not bring ready-made models with him, but listens, learns and supports others.

The fact that Toby Watson can look back on his career at Goldman Sachs is not a contradiction – rather, it is experience that helps him to explore new paths today.

Conclusion: An education supporter with a financial perspective

Toby Watson has made a remarkable transition: from global banker to reflective education supporter. His involvement with the Excalibur Academies Trust shows that impact can be made when economic thinking is combined with social aspirations.

He is not a traditional education politician or a career civil servant. Rather, he is someone who contributes his resources, time and knowledge where they are needed. And in doing so, he makes a difference not only for students, but for their schools as a whole.

Toby Watson, a former Goldman Sachs partner, is a founding partner of Rampart Capital and Chairman of Excalibur Academies Trust. He supports strategic planning, inclusion, and digital transformation in education, focusing on sustainable structures and innovation across schools in southern England.

