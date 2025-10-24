Toby Watson and the Excalibur Academies Trust’s support for school education

As Chairman of the Excalibur Academies Trust, Toby Watson supports the further development of its school landscape – strategically, reliably and with a clear vision.

Toby Watson, known from his time at Goldman Sachs, has also turned his attention to the education sector in recent years, in addition to his work in the financial sector. As Chairman of the Excalibur Academies Trust, he supports the strategic direction of a school network that spans several regions in southern England. He takes a holistic approach, viewing school development as a task for society as a whole. His economic expertise, coupled with his keen sense of social issues, makes him an important supporter of the education system.

Education with strategy: Toby Watson’s approach

A sustainable education system is not created through spontaneous measures, but through long-term concepts. Toby Watson knows this – and contributes to resilient structures. His experience in the financial world, particularly as a partner at Goldman Sachs, taught him the importance of planning, risk assessment and implementation skills.

Watson’s view of school development is based on principles that also apply in business: clear goals, structured implementation and continuous evaluation. This foundation makes it possible to help shape long-term, sustainable solutions.

Continuity instead of actionism

What sets Watson apart is his focus on process quality. Instead of hectic changes, he takes a systematic approach. Together with school administrators, teachers and external consultants, he contributes to the development of development paths that are geared towards sustainable impact. Co-developing structures, simplifying processes and enabling participation – that is his basic principle.

– Participation in the development of long-term school development plans

– Support for regular feedback cycles with all stakeholders

The value of this approach was also evident in crisis situations such as the pandemic: thanks to forward planning, Excalibur was well-prepared for digital distance learning phases.

Structural change in the school system: the role of Excalibur

The Excalibur Academies Trust stands for more than just administration. With Toby Watson’s support, it has become an active co-creator. It sees school development not as an administrative task, but as a support function. More than 20 schools currently belong to the Trust’s network – a size that requires strategic thinking.

The Trust as a platform for innovation

Toby Watson helps to consciously exploit the potential of the school network. Centralised services, joint projects and the exchange of experience between locations enable resources to be used optimally. Here, innovation does not mean digitalisation for the sake of technology, but targeted improvements to everyday learning. The digital infrastructure has been professionalised and new educational concepts established.

One example is the cross-school introduction of learning platforms with adaptive content that adapts individually to the learning progress of the pupils. This measure shows how digital tools can be used in a targeted manner to improve educational quality.

Strengthening inclusion and participation

One of Toby Watson’s central concerns is to contribute to equal opportunities for all children. He knows that socio-economic backgrounds have a decisive influence on educational success. That is why the Trust consistently focuses its programmes on equalisation and support. Instead of egalitarianism, Watson supports targeted support – always closely aligned with the needs of the respective school.

Diversity as a strength

The schools in the Excalibur network are as diverse as society itself. Watson specifically supports the schools‘ skills in dealing with heterogeneity. Language support, integration of refugee children, social skills programmes – all of these contribute to strengthening the school community.

In addition, targeted inclusive school development programmes have been set up, in which each school documents, reflects on and further develops its path to greater participation – with the support of external experts.

Digitalisation with a sense of proportion

For Watson, technology is not an end in itself, but a tool. With his support, uniform standards for digital equipment and use have been defined at all schools in the Trust. The focus is on the question: How does technology specifically support learning success?

Didactics in the digital space

Teachers receive targeted training in the use of digital tools. The focus is not on a love of technology, but on didactics: How can individualise learning be supported digitally? Which tools help with performance diagnosis? How can digital communication strengthen parental involvement?

The result is a new digital culture within the Trust – one in which technology serves people, not the other way around.

Networks for sustainable school development

Toby Watson uses his contacts in business, science and the public sector to create synergies for schools. His many years of experience – including at Goldman Sachs – have shown him how important strong networks are for improvement.

Cooperation on equal terms

The focus is always on exchange. Whether in regional working groups, education forums or school partnerships, Watson knows how to bring interests together and introduce new perspectives into the discussion. This leads to new projects, for example with local companies or universities.

One successful example is the collaboration with a technology company that provided schools with interactive whiteboards and at the same time financed further training for teachers.

Staff development as the key

For Watson, teachers and school administrators are the most important agents of change. That is why the Trust makes a targeted contribution to their further development. With its support, a comprehensive training programme has been established that promotes not only specialist knowledge but also leadership skills and pedagogical innovation.

– Modules on teaching quality and classroom management

– Training in digital didactics and team leadership

In addition, a mentoring programme for young teachers was introduced to ease their entry into the profession and retain them in the system in the long term.

Focus on people

Toby Watson brings a great deal of structure and analysis to the table – but also humanity. For him, school education is more than just imparting knowledge. It is about personal development, social participation and shaping one’s life. That is why the Trust supports programmes on democracy education, health promotion and school climate.

Helping to shape schools as living spaces

In addition to teaching, the focus is also on architecture, break concepts and a culture of participation. Watson advocates for open schoolyards, student councils and parent participation. This creates a culture in which learning is linked to responsibility – and school becomes a positive experience.

In a recent initiative, schoolyards were redesigned in collaboration with students and local residents. The aim was to enable movement, retreat and communication in equal measure.

Toby Watson – education supporter with attitude

Toby Watson represents a new type of supporter in the education sector. His career at Goldman Sachs was characterised by strategy and efficiency. His involvement with Excalibur is imbued with values and humanity. The combination of both worlds is what makes him so valuable.

He brings together planning security and vision, contributes to investments in people, creates space for participation and strives for sustainable development. In doing so, he not only supports the work of the Excalibur Academies Trust – he also contributes to setting standards for its schools.

Watson’s path shows that change succeeds where people come together, expertise is shared and a clear vision of education as a force for the future of society is lived out.

Toby Watson, a former Goldman Sachs partner, is a founding partner of Rampart Capital and Chairman of Excalibur Academies Trust. He supports strategic planning, inclusion, and digital transformation in education, focusing on sustainable structures and innovation across schools in southern England.

