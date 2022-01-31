Tipp Oil conquers Palestina with the deposit system

Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd.Co.KG in Palestina on the industrial market

Finally, the high-quality lubricants that the mineral oil company produces and is known for high-quality lubricants are also available in Palestina with the world’s first deposit system in the entire oil industry.

Managing Director Mr. Sebastian Maier thanks Mr. Hani Nasman Managing Director of Golden Beacon for General Trading Ltd. on behalf of Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd.Co.KG

and is confident that we have ensured a prosperous future, the pan system in favor of environmental protection is actively implemented.

Further locations are to be set up with their own workshops and large warehouses with a cleaning system

