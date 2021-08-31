TIPP OIL -a German brand with high quality standards

TIPP OIL offers high-performance and innovative lubricants for various applications.

All TIPP OIL products meet national and international standards and are carefully monitored during development, production, filling and marketing.

Lubricants

Engine oil

Gear oil

hydraulic oil

Compressor oil

Turbine oil

Industrial oils

and special oils.

We have a large selection of mineral and synthetic oils for you. Whether in the field of cars, trucks, construction machinery or industrial machines, at TIPP OIL you will always find what you are looking for.

environmental Protection

We are actively committed to environmental protection. That is why we have developed the world’s first deposit system for plastic containers in the mineral oil sector. The empty lubricating oil bottles are taken back, cleaned and refilled by us. This saves resources and relieves nature with plastic waste. Please help us and watch out for the sign Rebottle Logo

Manufacturer of the brand Tipp Oil Made in Germany PKW-. Truck engine oils, universal oils for agriculture and construction machinery, two-wheeler engine oils, two-stroke engine oils, gear oils, etc. Our company Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. is active in the manufacture and trading of lubricants and raw materials. TIPP Oil is an independent brand with extensive know-how and an assortment that offers the optimal oil especially for every area of application. Our products are “Made in Germany” and are manufactured by qualified and experienced employees in compliance with recognized and regularly checked quality standards. We have an extensive range of high-performance lubricants and related products of the latest generation. We offer an optimally tailored product for your needs. Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. your partner for quality and service. Tipp Oil serves national and international trading partners and users from various industry segments with its wide range of lubricants. When it comes to lubricants, your expectations should always be high. Tipp Oil is the independent brand in the German lubricant trade. Our various lubricant products guarantee precision and reliability. And that for automotive and industrial uses. Trust is the basis of every business relationship. If you choose Tipp Oil, you are guaranteed to have the right partner at your side.

Contact

TIPP OIL Manufacturer Ltd. Co. KG

Anja Klukas

Am Langen Kamp 2

59192 Bergkamen

Phone: 023079703274

E-Mail: contact@tippoil.com

Url: http://www.tippoil.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.