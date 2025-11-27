Deciphering the 95% mysterious „dark“ forces – and more!

The universe in a bathroom.

The approaches in this book, „The Universe in a Bathroom“, put into perspective many „status quo“ approaches, which are presented in Stephen Hawking’s book „The Universe in a Nutshell“, among many others.

Because: while Albert Einstein was able to decipher „only“ 5% of the universe’s energies with his „special theory of relativity“, Albert Bright deciphers the remaining 95% (according to Wikipedia: A) 23% „dark matter“: Why do fast-moving planets not fly out of their orbits and away from the star – and B) 72% „dark energy“ Why is the universe growing faster than can be calculated with today’s astronomy/mathematics) with his „perpetuum mobile“ formula, which he developed from his inventions of the time formula, the space formula, the anti-matter formula and the dynamic multiplier formula, among others.

The forces of the universe are explained simply, with many explanatory graphics and images, humour and interesting comparisons.

The central breakthroughs in knowledge are:

A) The discovery of a new, „higher“ mathematical-astronomical „level“ – and the „upgrading“ of many central aspects (on the basis of which research is still being conducted today) to a higher, stronger and more plausible level.

B) Albert Bright can decipher many things whose effects can be seen today but cannot yet be explained. He descipheres many of them with his invented formulas and correlations (what you see is what you get – as a formula and/or as a correlation).

C) In addition to the 95% of unknown „dark forces“ that have now been decoded, Bright’s formulas also decode the forces of „black holes“ and „black VOIDs“, which have not yet been included due to „research gaps“ that are still too large!

The „Universe in a Bathroom“ can

The findings to date are summarised in three books:

1.) AstronTimeOnomy: ISBN 978-3-7526-0286-9

2.) AstronSpace-Onomy: ISBN 978-3-7534-4547-2

3.) AstronEfficiencyOnomy: ISBN 978-3-7534-8251-4

And the actual book:

4.) The Universe in a Bathroom: Soft-cover: ISBN: 9783695162314

For further information, see: http://www.world-wide-wealth.com

To optimise our world, World-Wide-Wealth develops new theories, methods, illustrative patterns/images, books, seminars and lectures/keynote speeches.

The laws of universal astronomy have been recognised as the ideal basis for achieving global optimisation. With the expertise of unconventional thinkers and inventors, many correlations have been discovered or reinvented. The latter include, among others, the time formula; space formula; energetic space/time correlation; dynamic energy and relativity; decoding of „dark matter“ (23% of the hitherto unknown forces of the universe); decoding of „dark energy“ (72% of the hitherto unknown forces of the universe), perpetual motion … , etc. – as well as new orientations in economics & currency, society & peace, wisdom & prosperity, ecology & sustainability.

