BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Guo Tong) – The Second World Science and Technology Development Forum opened in Beijing on Nov. 8. Wan Gang, the Chairman of China Association for Science and Technology, and Huai Jinpeng, the Executive Vice President of the Association, among others, attended the forum.

Wan Gang noted that China stressed the importance to “uphold the central role of innovation in our country’s modernization path” and “expand all-round opening up with wider scopes and more varied fields.” These words signaled for science and technology cooperation in China to take greater steps in opening up. Wan Gang put forward three expectations in promoting international sci-tech innovation and collaboration.

The first expectation is to develop mutual trust and strengthen the foundation of partnership. It is hoped that science and technology organizations worldwide can contribute to building a science community free of barriers and discriminations, a community defined by its respect to science, facts, and mutual trusts.

The second expectation is to maximize the science community’s unique advantage in pooling innovative power and uphold peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results. Together, the science community can have a voice for the health and peaceful development of humankind.

The third expectation is to grow hand-in-hand with other nations in our pursuit of the entire international population’s well-being. As governments are encouraged to deepen collaborative researches in areas that concern the future of the human race, science and technology are the life energy supporting development; Production, study, and research integrate to promote innovation. With all hands on deck, we drive tirelessly for a green world economy and sustainable development.

At the forum, Bai Chunli, President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Efthymios Nicolaidis, Secretary-General of the International Academy of the History of Science, gave the following three keynote speeches:

“Scientific and Technological Revolution and the Evolution of Human Civilization”

“Regional Innovation and Innovation Policy Environment”

“Digital Economy and Inclusive Growth”

Shen Xiangyang, a foreign member of the US National Academy of Engineering, and Gong Ke, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, held high-level dialogues with other participants to discuss the development of global science and technology governance and ethics.

The forum was sponsored by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. The forum has a theme of Trust, Cooperation and Development. Five sub-forums were held at the same time. These are Digital World Economy, Innovation in Sci-Tech SMEs, Open Science and Open Source Innovation Cooperations, Female Scientists, and Technology Services and Transactions.

The event aims to focus on major international strategic issues, promote civic sci-tec exchanges based on the same values, and drive sci-tec economic integration and technology tradings. The forum is to become a world-class idea pooling platform, an international partnership building platform, and a global innovation platform for the sci-tec community.

