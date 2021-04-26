The New ecoDMS: Powerful and Affordable Digitising and Archiving Software

The ecoDMS document management system reduces folders and general paper consumption to a minimum.

Aachen, April 2021. The new ecoDMS is available. This marks the beginning of the next era of modern document digitisation and archiving. The software cleans up desks and brings order to the office. ecoDMS reduces the number of folders and general paper consumption to a minimum. Brimming with intuitive features and a new, modern user interface, the software offers a host of optimisations that take document management to a new level.

ecoDMS stores paper documents like contracts, invoices, account statements, and delivery notes that are digitised through scanning. Documents and files that are already available in digital form or enter the system through various other channels are also stored in the same database. The software thus combines all documents and information in one central, electronic archive. Incoming e-mail processing of scanned documents, convenient storage of all digital files using drag & drop, various plugins for Office and email programmes – ecoDMS leaves nothing to be desired.

ecoDMS can save a lot of time and money because all documents are quickly retrievable in an archive. Paperless working from any location is easy and convenient with ecoDMS. It allows companies to access all business-relevant information as usual, even from the home office. Central and cross-location archiving of all information provides all authorised users access to the stored data at their work computer, on the road or in the home office. The intuitive user interface for desktop, web browser, smart phone and tablet make it easy to save and manage all documents from a central system.

In compliance with the law and auditing requirements, ecoDMS includes a professional backup system for data backup and recovery. As a standalone solution, in small and large networks, on a NAS and as a rental solution, ecoDMS offers enormous scalability.

All documents are automatically full-text indexed and, if required, classified and archived by the system itself. The integrated, automatic text recognition (OCR “Tesseract”) and the search and filtering functions make searching for documents as easy and fast as googling.

A license for the full edition is available for a one-time fee of 89 Euro incl. 19% VAT per concurrent connection. The license price includes a 24-month update period. During this time, users will receive all software updates, which may even include new features. After the update period has expired, users may still use the software for an unlimited period at no extra charge. To install further updates, the update period can be extended after expiry if required.

This is a small extract of all the possibilities ecoDMS offers. A free trial version is available for download at www.ecodms.de This allows ecoDMS to be used for 30 days without obligation as a trial version. For private users, the software is free in the Free4Three edition with restricted functionality.

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive is becoming increasingly important. ecoDMS GmbH is offering first-class archiving software for companies and private persons at extremely fair conditions.

ecoDMS GmbH, based in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany), offers archiving software for private users, SMEs and large corporations. With a unique development and pricing model, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales channel without requiring data carriers and postal delivery and no third-party licences enables sensationally fair prices. The price for the archiving system including full-text recognition and all plugins is unique.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on the many years of experience in the field of document archiving and workflow, applord GmbH successfully implemented this project and developed the ecoDMS Server. This ecoDMS Server today forms the foundation of the ecoDMS archiving software.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the foundation of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. All distribution rights of the “ecoDMS Archive” software package were transferred from applord GmbH to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

Together with applord and applord Information Technologies, ecoDMS forms the strong service partnership of applord Holding Europe GmbH. The company locations in Germany and Austria operate across Europe. The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

ecoDMS sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licences and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched environmentally friendly via e-mail. Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the manufacturer’s website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are downloadable. The manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the products. Moreover, there are free videos and a demo version.

