THE MASTERMIND by cope: Empowering Digital Entrepreneurs

A groundbreaking event in Dubai unveiling Cope’s innovative ecosystem, empowering creators and entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital age.

Dubai, UAE – Cope proudly announces the overwhelming success of its recent Mastermind event held in conjunction with the prestigious 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. The event attracted an audience of global digital entrepreneurs, introducing Cope’s new and innovative ecosystem, offering two days filled with inspiring speeches, engaging panel discussions, and keynotes from industry leaders such as David Yang (newo.ai), Laura Casselman and Simon Harries (JVZoo), Ben Harris (ClickFunnels) to name a few.

The event, held from January 11th to 13th at the iconic DIFC in Dubai, marked the official global launch of Cope – a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with the tools and resources they need to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

„Cope is now the ultimate ecosystem for those shaping the future,“ said Dr. Michael Kloep, Global CEO of Cope. „We are thrilled to provide a platform where innovation meets collaboration, offering creators and entrepreneurs the resources they need to scale their impact. The enthusiasm and engagement from attendees surpassed our expectations.“

The Mastermind event also featured a sold-out masterclass day, where participants had the unique opportunity to dive deep into Cope“s new ecosystem and learn strategies for maximizing their digital ventures and scaling their profits. The masterclass sessions were facilitated by leading experts among Saygin Yalcin and Jack Nasher, who shared valuable insights and actionable strategies tailored for today“s ever-changing marketplace.

„As a VIP vendor, I am honored to be part of such an inspiring event,“ said Jochen Schweizer, said Jochen Schweizer, a renowned entrepreneur and pioneer in creating unforgettable experiences. „Cope is setting a new standard for collaboration and innovation, and I am excited to see how these entrepreneurs implement what they’ve learned today.“

The event also featured thought-provoking speeches and discussions led by influential speakers in the industry such as Adley Kinsman („the 1 Billion Views specialist. Artlanta, a prominent figure in live performance art and digital entrepreneurship, shared their perspective on the future of monetizing knowledge and community. „The energy in the room was palpable,“ Robin Söder remarked. „We are witnessing a shift in how entrepreneurs connect and collaborate. Cope is at the forefront of this movement, and I believe we are just scratching the surface of what“s possible.“

With the success of the Mastermind event, Cope is excited to continue fostering a community of digital entrepreneurs who are eager to innovate and excel in their fields. The company looks forward to upcoming events that will further empower and inspire the global entrepreneurial community.

For more information about Cope and future events, please visit www.cope.com

Cope is a pioneering platform designed to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries in the Creator Economy. With an innovative ecosystem of tools and resources, Cope simplifies digital business growth by offering solutions for e-commerce, AI-driven automation, community engagement, analytics, and education.

Built on the foundation of collaboration and innovation, Cope is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses, connect meaningfully, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital world.

