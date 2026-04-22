THE COMPLETE ACTOR MOHANLAL LIVE IN GERMANY-26 JUNE 2026

An unforgettable star night featuring Mohanlal and top Malayalam artists, live in Germany with limited tickets available.

„The Complete Actor Mohanlal – Live in Germany: Beyond the Screen“, a spectacular live entertainment event set to take place on JUNE 26, 2026, at the prestigious RUDOLF WEBER ARENA, OBERHAUSEN.

This grand star night brings together legendary actor Mohanlal along with an ensemble of renowned performers for an unforgettable evening celebrating cinema, music, and live performance. Designed to bridge cultures and entertain global audiences, the event promises an immersive experience beyond the screen.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Featuring celebrated artists:

K.S. CHITHRA | DHYAN SREENIVASAN | KALABHAVAN SHAJON | SHINE TOM CHACKO | RAMZAN MUHAMMED | SWASIKA | SANIYA IYAPPAN | VIDHU PRATHAP | MANOJ GEORGE | ANJU JOSEPH | ANOOP KOYYALAM

A full-scale Star Night Show with fireworks and premium stage production.

Event Details at a Glance

Event: Mohanlal Live in Germany – Beyond the Screen

Date: 26 June 2026

Time: 5 pm – 11 pm

Venue: Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen

TICKET INFORMATION

TICKET TIERS: PREMIUM, GOLD, ELITE

BOOK TICKETS: ticketverz.com

ON SALE: Now Live

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AT TICKETVERZ.COM

We are thrilled to bring Mohanlal and such an incredible lineup to Germany. This event is not just a show-it“s a celebration of cinema, culture, and community on a global stage.

TicketVerz is a next-generation event ticketing platform designed to empower organizers and enhance audience experiences. With affordable infrastructure, seamless booking, and powerful promotion tools, TicketVerz is redefining how events are discovered and attended worldwide.

Contact

TicketVerz

Gopakumar Haridas

Schieferbank 2

44149 Dortmund

Phone: 01727465545

E-Mail:

Url: https://ticketverz.com/

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