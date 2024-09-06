The Busch Group at Hydrogen Technology Expo 2024

Pioneering solutions for hydrogen and fuel cell technology

The Busch Group will present vacuum solutions for hydrogen and fuel cell technology from their brands Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum at this year’s Hydrogen Technology Expo on October 23 and 24, 2024 in Hamburg. The group of companies covers the entire range of services from development to manufacturing and service – all from a single source. One outstanding benefit of the Busch Group is its extensive

worldwide service network, which offers customers fast and efficient support.

Busch Vacuum Solutions: Versatile blowers for fuel cells

At the Hydrogen Technology Expo, Busch will present two models from the MINK MH series: the MINK MH 0018 and the MINK MH 0040. The blowers are suitable for use in all applications where fuel cell systems are used today and where they will be used in the future

(stationary, heavy-duty, marine, rail, aviation). Their compact dimensions make them suitable for direct integration into fuel cell systems. In larger systems, multiple blowers can be operated in parallel.

Reliable recirculation of hydrogen in fuel cells

Busch MINK MH recirculation blowers have been specially designed for the recirculation of excess hydrogen in fuel cells. These blowers recirculate the hydrogen in a dry and contact- free process using claw compressor technology. The intelligent variable speed drive makes it

possible to adapt the volume flow precisely to the fuel cell’s H2 requirements, resulting in a high efficiency factor.

Pfeiffer Vacuum: state-of-the-art mass spectrometer for gas and residual gas analysis

Pfeiffer Vacuum will present the compact, portable OmniStar GSD 350 mass spectrometer at the Hydrogen Technology Expo. This benchtop instrument provides fast, reliable and precise measurements of non-condensable gases at atmospheric pressure. PV MassSpec mass

spectrometer software supports qualitative and quantitative analysis, covering mass ranges from 1 to 300 u. The OmniStar GSD 350 is ideal for material characterization, including desorption measurements and hydrogen permeation studies through tank or gasket materials.

Mobile leak test module for flexible leakage tests

In addition, Pfeiffer Vacuum will present a mobile leak test module as a modular solution for leakage tests. This module enables versatile tests with the tracer gases helium and hydrogen or forming gas thanks to the individual configuration of components. Its optional automation

capabilities make it particularly suitable for efficient and reliable testing in pre-development to small-series production. Pfeiffer Vacuum also offers a special leak test module for the leakage testing of monopolar or bipolar plates, which can be seamlessly integrated into

existing production lines. The innovative design and new process enable short cycle times, thus supporting efficient manufacturing.

Trade fair visitors can attend the Hydrogen Technology Expo 2024 on October 23 and 24, 2024 at Booth D10 in Hall 3 to speak with experts from the Busch Group and learn more about the innovative solutions and technologies.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

