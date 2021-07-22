The Best Outdoor Activities In The Nature Park Of Piva

Rafting camp Modra Rijeka offers the best rafting and outdoor experience on the river Tara and the nature park of Piva in Montenegro.

Rafting camp Modra Rijeka offers the best rafting and outdoor experience on the river Tara and the nature park of Piva in Montenegro. With over 20 years of experience in outdoor and adventure tourism, quality enjoyment and vacation in amazing nature are provided by experienced camp staff.

As Montenegro is back on the green lists for traveling for most countries worldwide, demand for outdoor tours is very high from tour operators, agencies, and individual travelers.

Rated with 5 stars, Modra Rijeka guarantees the most exclusive accommodation and adrenaline tours in Montenegro on the river Tara and the nature park of Piva. Located in Scepan Polje, on the bank of river Piva, in amazing nature you can enjoy your active vacation.

Rafting Tara is a very popular adrenaline adventure in Montenegro. Starting from the beginning of May until the end of October, around 20 thousand tourists go rafting on the river Tara every year. Rafting tours starting from 45 Euros.

In addition to rafting, Modra Rijeka offers various outdoor tours for nature lovers, from Jeep Safari on Durmitor to biking, hiking, canyoning in Nevidio, and courses on the Piva lake.

A spokesperson from Modra Rijeka: “We”re looking forward to offering the best whitewater rafting experience on the river Tara, as well other outdoor tours such as jeep safari, hiking, canyoning in very popular Nevidio.”

About Rafting Camp Modra Rijeka

The camp is designed for the recreation and enjoyment of Montenegro’s wild beauty. Besides rafting, Rafting Camp Modra Rijeka offers a huge number of adventurous tours such as canyoning, biking, walking tours, jeep safari around Durmitor, mountain biking, cruising Piva lake, kayaking, etc. Camp’s accommodation in houses and bungalows built of completely natural materials, mostly of wood, and allow you to completely abandon nature and complete enjoyment.

Contact

Rafting Camp Modra Rijeka

Ivan Radonjic

Scepan Polje bb

81435 Pluzine

Phone: +38267008049

E-Mail: ivan.radonjic90@gmail.com

Url: https://monteriver.com/en/

