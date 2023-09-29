tDF solution now depth-adjustable

tde optimizes tDF for limited space requirements in the patch area and rear space

Dortmund/Germany, 29. September 2023. tde has revised its distribution frame solution tDF and designed it to be depth-adjustable: This enables the modular solution to also be suitable for installation situations in which there is too little space available in the patch area or the rear. The network expert has further redesigned the tDF sub rack: The side panels and guide plates of the housing are uniformly powder-coated black. A special design highlight includes the sides of the central fibre optic distributor now being red, tde“s corporate colour. The tDF offers the highest packing density in the smallest of spaces: network technicians can terminate up to 4032 fibres with LC connectors in 46 height units.

Whilst developing the tDF – tde Distribution Frame (ODF), tde paid attention to user-friendly assembly and ensured that the patented modules could be completely front-fitted. Now the network specialist is expanding the tDF with a further option of depth adjustment: „With the ODF, insufficient depth in the patch area is problematic if the bending radii of the fibre optic patch cables are undershot when the cabinet door is closed, or if they kink behind the connectors,“ explains Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde, trans data elektronik GmbH, and continues: „However, it is just as challenging if there is too little space in the rear compartment and the entire sub rack cannot be mounted. Our new tDF sub rack with depth adjustment provides a solution.“

tde has designed the 19-inch mounting brackets as separate parts that are adjustable in depth. They are fixed on both sides, each with two screws.

Design upgrade for a more homogeneous appearance

tde has also made further improvements to the tDF from an aesthetic point of view and standardised its appearance: the housing now has a uniform black or red powder coating. The aesthetically more appealing surface thus simultaneously underlines the durability and high quality of the ODF solution. „The side panels of the assembly, which are red in our corporate colour, are definitely an eye-catcher: they create visual consistency and strengthen brand recognition along our product line,“ says Andre Engel.

ODF from tde: Highest packing density and unique integrated loose tube overlength management

tde has designed its tDF rack system to be modular. It consists of very few parts and offers the industry’s highest packing density: up to 4032 fibres can be terminated with LC connectors on 46 height units. Up to 14 tDF sub racks, each with three height units, fit in a tDF rack. A 19-inch sub rack occupies three height units and can accommodate up to twelve tDF splice modules. Up to 288 fibres can be terminated with LC connectors per assembly, and up to 24 fibres per tDF splice module. The splices are stored in standard splice cassettes. The tDF supports all common connector faces from E2000 over LC and SC to MPO/MTP connectors. There is also a splice module available for splicing through fibre optics. Compatibility with the tML modular plug-and-play cabling system also allows network engineers to install MPO/MTP modules in the same module.

Unique to the market is the integrated loose tube overlength management in the splice module, which saves an additional height unit for the overlength compartment compared to conventional solutions.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Xing.

